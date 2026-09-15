How The Chevrolet Corvette Became A Midlife Crisis Car (And Why That's Changing)

The stereotype is easy to recite: older guy, red car, inexplicable urgency to prove something. Ask a group of car salespeople what vehicle most reliably triggers the midlife crisis association and the Corvette comes up first. There's data behind the joke, and there's also a more honest explanation for why the numbers look the way they do.

The C4 Corvette — built from 1984 to 1996 and arguably the generation most responsible for cementing the stereotype — has an ownership profile where roughly 68% of current owners are over 65, according to Hedges & Company. The C6, produced from 2005 to 2013, also shows 62% of owners in that same age bracket. Across the generation-by-generation data compiled on roughly 400,000 Corvette owners, the pattern is consistent: the earlier the generation, the older the ownership base. Oh, and around 80% of Corvette owners overall are male.

The C4 Vette is worth dwelling on because that's when the cultural shorthand really calcified. The car had just reclaimed performance credibility after years of oil-crisis-strangled malaise, and it was accessible enough that someone who'd admired Corvettes in their teens could actually afford one by middle age — people who bought new C4s in the late 1980s are in their 70s now.