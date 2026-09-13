The Mitsubishi 8A8 Is Not Just A Rare Engine, It Was The First V8 With Direct Injection

Even in Mitsubishi's heyday of motorsport, when it dominated world rally stages with Tommi Mäkinen and tackled the desert dunes of the Paris-Dakar rally, the Japanese brand would not have been one you'd associate V8 power with. Visit the North American Mitsubishi website today and you'll find a range of SUVs and crossovers, a plug-in hybrid, the promise of an EV, and a few 4-cylinder gas-powered options. A V8 would look out of place in the modern, family-focused range. And yes, we're aware Mitsubishi did develop a V8 in 1992, but that was a 20-liter behemoth for dump trucks that featured an exhaust-brake system with the unfortunate official branding "Powertard."

Yet Mitsubishi can still lay a claim as the car company behind the first direct-injection gasoline-fueled V8 put into series production. That rare engine was the Mitsubishi 8A80, the only member of the 8A8 engine family. Designed in collaboration with Hyundai for use in range-topping luxury sedans, this naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 produced up to 276 horsepower and 304 pound-feet of torque and was described as more powerful and yet also more efficient thanks to its fuel-injection system.

Though Mitsubishi was a pioneer of direct-injection tech in gasoline engines, launching a range of different size engines using it, it wasn't the only company working on such things in the late '90s. While evidence shows that Mitsubishi and Hyundai weren't the only automakers to have experimented with spraying fuel straight into the cylinders of a V8 engine, they were the first to send one to consumers — and not in the V8-loving North American market, either. Instead, it went into a few obscure luxury sedans sold mostly in Japan and Korea, which makes it a rare find today.