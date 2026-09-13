7 Sporty Cars To Consider If You Loved The Kia Stinger

With six model years (2018 to 2023) and one generation, the Kia Stinger wasn't in showrooms for very long, but it left a lasting impression. In 2022, we called the Kia Stinger "too good." But, as they say, nothing lasts forever. Kia axed the Stinger as America's infatuation with SUVs continued. For many (or at least the 70,864 people who bought the Stinger in the U.S.), Kia's signature vehicle created an ideal balance of performance, practicality, and value that was increasingly difficult to find in a shrinking sedan market.

Fortunately, those characteristics (although not necessarily in the same combination) still live on in other models, like the Genesis G70, Alfa Romeo Giulia, and Lexus IS 350. Don't worry, we didn't forget the Germans — the BMW 3 Series and Audi A5 are on the list. If rear-wheel or all-wheel drive isn't mandatory, you can still find something fun with front-wheel drive, like the Acura Integra Type S. You may even be able to save a few bucks by opting for a Hyundai Elantra N.

Before we explore this roster of Stinger alternatives, let's lay down a baseline by looking at the specs from the Stinger's last model year. For the 2023 edition, the entry-level GT-Line in rear-wheel drive (RWD) had an MSRP of $37,865 and came equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower. The top-tier GT2 grade, with a 368-horsepower twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, stickered at $53,065. All-wheel drive (AWD) was an option on both trims. Adjusted for inflation, the price range today would be about $42,000 to $59,000. All MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges and are based on the 2026 model year.