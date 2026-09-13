7 Sporty Cars To Consider If You Loved The Kia Stinger
With six model years (2018 to 2023) and one generation, the Kia Stinger wasn't in showrooms for very long, but it left a lasting impression. In 2022, we called the Kia Stinger "too good." But, as they say, nothing lasts forever. Kia axed the Stinger as America's infatuation with SUVs continued. For many (or at least the 70,864 people who bought the Stinger in the U.S.), Kia's signature vehicle created an ideal balance of performance, practicality, and value that was increasingly difficult to find in a shrinking sedan market.
Fortunately, those characteristics (although not necessarily in the same combination) still live on in other models, like the Genesis G70, Alfa Romeo Giulia, and Lexus IS 350. Don't worry, we didn't forget the Germans — the BMW 3 Series and Audi A5 are on the list. If rear-wheel or all-wheel drive isn't mandatory, you can still find something fun with front-wheel drive, like the Acura Integra Type S. You may even be able to save a few bucks by opting for a Hyundai Elantra N.
Before we explore this roster of Stinger alternatives, let's lay down a baseline by looking at the specs from the Stinger's last model year. For the 2023 edition, the entry-level GT-Line in rear-wheel drive (RWD) had an MSRP of $37,865 and came equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower. The top-tier GT2 grade, with a 368-horsepower twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, stickered at $53,065. All-wheel drive (AWD) was an option on both trims. Adjusted for inflation, the price range today would be about $42,000 to $59,000. All MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges and are based on the 2026 model year.
Genesis G70: The family line continues
The logical alternative to the Stinger is the Genesis G70. It's a corporate cousin that shares the same platform, albeit with a shorter wheelbase. The G70 also has a traditional sedan body style, unlike the Stinger's liftgate configuration. Meanwhile, the engine options (the turbo 2.5-liter and twin-turbo 3.3-liter) live on with near-identical output figures to the Kia. Like the Stinger, RWD is standard, and AWD is optional. Quickness isn't an issue either. With AWD, a G70 with the base engine can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds, while the V6 only needs 4.5 seconds.
Unfortunately, if you're hoping for a manual gearbox, those wishes will be unfulfilled, as Genesis opted for an automatic transmission only starting in 2022. Of course, rowing your own gears was never an option with the Stinger. If the inflation projections for the Stinger are reasonable, G70 pricing becomes appealing, especially at the upper end of the range. The base G70 2.5T starts at $44,845, only a few grand more than what a theoretical 2026 base Stinger might sell for today. The comparison becomes even more favorable at the upper end of the lineup. The high-zoot G70 3.3T Prestige Graphite has a $58,295 MSRP, about $1,000 less than what an equivalent Stinger might cost in 2026.
Alfa Romeo Giulia: The Italian option
Let's be upfront: The Giulia Quadrifoglio isn't part of this conversation. That 505-horsepower beast came with a much higher starting price (around $83,000), plus Alfa Romeo axed it from the lineup after 2024. Instead, we'll turn our attention to the still-lively Giulia, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder unit. Its 280-horsepower output sits closer to the lower end of the Stinger range, enabling a 60 mph dash in 5.5 seconds (with the RWD). To put that performance in perspective, a RWD-equipped 2023 Stinger GT-Line (the base trim) completed the same task in 6.2 seconds. Like the Stinger, RWD serves as the Giulia's base powertrain.
At the same time, the Giulia's reliability may require a separate discussion, as Consumer Reports named Alfa Romeo as a brand to avoid. For 2026, the Giulia is only offered in a single trim priced at $48,245, putting it more toward the middle of Stinger alternatives. If you like your RWD sport sedan with a rear limited-slip differential, you'll need to add the Veloce Package. The limited-slip upgrade became standard on the Stinger GT starting in 2019.
Lexus IS 350: The V6 is alive and well
Think of the 2026 Lexus IS 350 as a way of splitting the difference between the Stinger's two powerplants. Lexus tucks a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 under the hood, but the mill's output, 311 horsepower, is closer to the Kia's base offering. Purists will also appreciate the IS 350's standard RWD configuration, with AWD just an option box away. With that $2,000 upgrade, the IS 350 can scoot to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.
The 2026 model year brings a refreshed interior and exterior. However, the IS comes up short in rear legroom. With only 32.2 inches of room to stretch out, anyone used to the 36.4 inches in the Stinger isn't likely to enjoy the ride. In addition, the Lexus has a modest trunk (10.8 cubic feet), which is less than half of the Stinger's 23.3 cubic feet. Alternatives aren't always perfect. Despite its Lexus badge, the IS 350 isn't the most expensive option here. The base F Sport Design trim starts at $46,795. The upgraded F Sport trim costs an extra $2,450 and offers the ability to upgrade to an adaptive suspension and a limited-slip rear differential (RWD only), among other goodies.
BMW 3 Series: The pricey alternative
You'll need to pick your path when comparing the BMW 3 Series to the Kia Stinger. Either way, you'll need an extra-thick wallet. Choosing the base RWD-outfitted 330i means dealing with an MSRP of $49,350, and that's before AWD ever enters the picture. You'll get a ubiquitous turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 255 horsepower in this mild-hybrid application. Despite the relatively modest ponies, the 330i can keep up with the pack, thanks to a 5.6-second capability in a 0–to-60 mph run.
But if you're hoping for that angelic choir in the background when stomping the accelerator, you'll need to step up to the M340i and its $63,650 window sticker (add $2,000 for AWD). The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 produces 386 horsepower, making it the only entry in this group with more ponies than the 368-horsepower Stinger GT. This setup also features a 48-volt mild hybrid arrangement. What does that extra power get you? A Stinger in the rearview mirror because of the M340i's 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds (or 4.1 seconds with AWD).
Acura Integra Type S: The shift-it-yourself approach
If a front-wheel drive (FWD) sport sedan doesn't offend your moral sensibilities, then it's hard to argue against the Acura Integra Type S. A Jalopnik review of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S pretty much summed up all that matters: "On the road, it might just be the perfect car." That said, we're specifically excluding the Integra's lower trims, which have a turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower. Instead, the Type S benefits from Honda's magic performed on a turbo 2.0-liter 4-cylinder powerplant that produces 320 horsepower. That's enough output to propel the Type S to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.
Stinger fans will appreciate the Integra's five-door configuration and may be jealous that the Type S is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. The Acura also earns bragging rights over the Stinger with an extra cubic foot of cargo space and an extra inch of rear legroom. At an MSRP of $54,695, the Integra Type S is one of the more expensive alternatives to the Kia Stinger.
Audi A5: Another German option
It's reasonable to argue that the spirit of the Stinger lives on with the Audi A5, which features five-door functionality, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and 22.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. However, with 268 horsepower, Audi's 2.0-liter unit punches below the base Stinger.
The A5 was redesigned for 2025, so at least you'll get something with a fresh look. AWD is standard, too. However, a starting price of $51,495 puts the A5 well above what an entry-level Stinger might sell for in 2026. Keep in mind, that's the price for the base Premium trim. The mid-grade Premium Plus stickers at $53,995, while the topline Prestige has an MSRP of $57,995. At least you'll get free maintenance for three years or 30,000 miles, and a 5.6-second 0-to-60 mph time isn't the slowest of the group.
It's worth mentioning the A5's more muscular sibling, the S5, which is closer in spec to the Stinger GT thanks to Audi's turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 362 horsepower in the engine bay. The base S5, which can reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, starts at $64,595.
Hyundai Elantra N: Keeping in the family
If you don't like the idea of having to spend well above $40,000 to get Stinger vibes but want something with sedan practicality, one alternative is the Hyundai Elantra N. A couple of years ago, Jalopnik called this compact four-door a bargain store BMW M3. While it's certainly not the cheapest new car you can buy, the Elantra N's $36,345 base price is definitely more wallet friendly than the luxury brands on this list. The 276 horsepower coming from its turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine puts this Hyundai ahead of the 330i and A5. It also posts a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds (with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission). The available six-speed manual transmission may offset the Elantra N's front-wheel-drive-only configuration.
Despite the comparatively modest price, the Elantra N still comes with a lot of bells and whistles, including a sunroof, leather and Alcantara upholstery, and heated front seats. Hyundai also adds a rear wing, 14.2-inch ventilated front rotors, a rear chassis brace, power boost (automatic transmission only), and launch control modes.