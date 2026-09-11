1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 With Sweet-Spot 21,000 Miles Is Peak C4 Time Capsule
Among all of the Corvettes, the C4 is almost universally seen as the least loved. It's too digital and slab-like to have the undeniable collector-car aura of its three predecessors, and despite being banned by the SCCA back in the day for being too good, it's also a bit too archaic to serve as an effective track toy in 2026. And, according to Hagerty, the C4's residual values reflect this.
As a child of the '90s, however, I always had a soft spot for it. My dad bought me a 1:18-scale diecast of a yellow C4 ZR-1 when I was a literal baby that I imprinted on, and it may have actually led to me writing the words I'm typing right now. If you're a fellow C4 enjoyer, we found one for sale that hits a sweet spot. Spotted for sale on Streetside Classics out of Phoenix, Arizona, this red 1990 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 is listed for $32,995. It has 20,991 miles on the odometer and, judging from the listing photos, looks almost mint.
The C4 ZR1 deserves more love
That mileage, by the way, makes it arguably more desirable than some double-digit-mile museum piece, to me, because if you're gonna drive this, that no-miles car will likely need a bunch of its rubber components replaced and very possibly won't be as mechanically healthy as one that's at least had some exercise over the past 36 years. A 1990 car with 20,991 miles, by the way, equates to a little less than 600 miles a year.
The 1990 model year was the first for the ZR-1, which was and still is the higher-performance variant of the Corvette. With the C4, that meant a 5.7-liter LT5 V8 developed by Lotus, making 375 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. Output later grew to 405 hp and 385 lb-ft, but that didn't happen until 1993. Power travels to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission made by ZF. And call me biased, but I also think the C4, in good condition like this, looks rad. It's aesthetically simpler than the C5 or C6 while being cleaner and — yeah, I'll say it — less Boomer-y than the C2 or C3. And with a clean one like this asking just 33 grand — less than what you'd pay for a new Chevy Blazer — a well-maintained C4 ZR-1 may just be the next sleeper enthusiast bargain buy to become not so "sleeper" anymore.