1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 With Sweet-Spot 21,000 Miles Is Peak C4 Time Capsule

That mileage, by the way, makes it arguably more desirable than some double-digit-mile museum piece, to me, because if you're gonna drive this, that no-miles car will likely need a bunch of its rubber components replaced and very possibly won't be as mechanically healthy as one that's at least had some exercise over the past 36 years. A 1990 car with 20,991 miles, by the way, equates to a little less than 600 miles a year.

The 1990 model year was the first for the ZR-1, which was and still is the higher-performance variant of the Corvette. With the C4, that meant a 5.7-liter LT5 V8 developed by Lotus, making 375 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque. Output later grew to 405 hp and 385 lb-ft, but that didn't happen until 1993. Power travels to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission made by ZF. And call me biased, but I also think the C4, in good condition like this, looks rad. It's aesthetically simpler than the C5 or C6 while being cleaner and — yeah, I'll say it — less Boomer-y than the C2 or C3. And with a clean one like this asking just 33 grand — less than what you'd pay for a new Chevy Blazer — a well-maintained C4 ZR-1 may just be the next sleeper enthusiast bargain buy to become not so "sleeper" anymore.