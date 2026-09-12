Yes, Vinegar Will Clean Your Car's Windshield And Mirrors, But Avoid These Mistakes

Your windshield and mirrors are arguably the most important non-mechanical parts of your car to keep clean. It's not vanity; it's safety. And if you're looking for a way to clean car glass using a solution that you probably already have and will likely be a lot nicer to your lungs, eyes, wallet, and environment than whatever chemical Armor All sells, vinegar could be your friend. But there are some real caveats to know before you start spraying the stuff in and around your car.

First off, yes, white vinegar is effective at clearing off stuff like hard water stains, accumulated dirt, dead insects, bird poop, tree sap, and even that nasty haze that develops inside car windows from glass — all stuff you often get on your car if it hasn't been washed in a while. This is because it contains acetic acid, which has disinfectant and degreasing properties. That said, there's a proper way to do it.