7 Family Vehicles Consumer Reports Says Can Easily Fit Multiple Car Seats
If you already have small children and are about to have another, first of all, congratulations. Second, what do you and/or your partner do for a living to afford such a lifestyle in 2026? And lastly, you're probably in the market for a family vehicle that can fit a whole bunch of child car seats. It's one thing to compare manufacturer-provided interior dimensions, but as many serial parents know, fitting multiple car seats inside one vehicle can be a deceptively complex science. One cupholder that sticks out too far, a weirdly obtrusive slope in the roofline, or one poorly placed seat anchor can turn a simple job into a game of offspring Tetris.
Thankfully, Consumer Reports (CR) did hands-on testing and came up with a list of the best family vehicles if you need to put three child car seats across the second row. The test involved a rear-facing infant seat in the center, a high-back belt positioning booster seat in one of the outboards, and a forward-facing convertible seat in the remaining outboard. Real ball knowers will already know that having a minivan is the cheat code for maximum car seat accommodation. And indeed, three out of the seven vehicles below have sliding doors and will, to some observers, look a little frumpy. But which minivans specifically fit car seats the best? And which SUVs made the cut?
Acura MDX
The Acura MDX and its 139.1 cubic feet of total passenger volume kick off the list. The Honda luxury arm's three-row SUV seats three in its middle row and two in its third row. I found this car's second row to be quite spacious, but apparently, it's able to handle three car seats simultaneously, per CR testing. As it happens, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) evaluates child seat anchors too, and it gave the MDX a G+ (Good+) rating, with extra props given for its extra LATCH positions.
Not for nothing, the MDX can be had as a go-fast, 355-horsepower Type S model. Because being able to have a little fun in environments where you typically wouldn't have that much fun might just be one of the most important keys to being a happy parent. If you're good with a regular one, though, the 2026 Acura MDX starts at $53,350 with destination.
Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 takes the crown as arguably the fanciest car on this list. This luxury three-row SUV seats seven, with a three-seat third row that's apparently able to fit three car seats at the same time. Ergo, it received a G+ child seat anchor rating from the IIHS for having extra LATCH positions — the organization's detailed evaluation reports tether and lower anchors on all five rear seats and no issues with any of them.
In fact, I found little to no issues with the car at all when I drove it — it's practical, impeccable to drive, spacious, and really, really nice. And, if you're about that life, there's even a high-performance SQ7 version making 500 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8. All that has to do with the 2026 model, however, and Audi is coming out with a brand new Q7 for 2027 that Consumer Reports has yet to shove child seats in. But based on the model's track record, it should do just fine. The current-gen 2026 Audi Q7 starts at $63,395.
Honda Odyssey
Honda, as a corporation, seems to build its bigger family cars with child seats very much in mind because its in-house minivan, the Odyssey, was also apparently able to accommodate three car seats across the second row in CR's testing. Honda's minivan seats eight total and gets a "Magic Slide" second row with seats that can fold "nearly" flat and are easier to remove. With total passenger volume measuring 160.1 cubic feet, the Odyssey also gets a G+ rating from the IIHS for its child seat anchors and extra LATCH positions. This van gets lower anchors on all second-row seats and the outboard third-row seats, and tether anchors for all rear seats, period.
Some other parent-friendly goodies include sliding doors (duh), a CabinTalk PA system, the CabinWatch rear seat camera, and a 12.8-inch entertainment screen back there. Something to keep them entertained, something to keep an eye on 'em, something that lets you yell at 'em if necessary — or as I like to call them, the Deathly Hallows of effective parenting. The 2027 Honda Odyssey starts at $44,690.
Honda Passport and Pilot
Yep, Honda isn't playing around when it comes to transporting car seats because both the Passport and its bigger Pilot sibling have second rows that CR was able to secure three car seats in. For the record, these two are technically separate models, but they are mechanically similar enough that one could consider the Passport essentially a shorter Pilot with the third row removed. The smaller Passport boasts 119.1 cubic feet of total passenger room, whereas the bigger Pilot gets 158.4 cubic feet. The Passport has lower and tether anchors on all three second-row seats, as does the Pilot. The latter's third row gets tether anchors for all seats but only lower anchors for the passenger side.
Like the other Honda products on this list, the Passport gets a Good+ child seat anchor evaluation from the IIHS thanks to extra LATCH positions, as does the Pilot. And, for what it's worth, the Passport, in particular, is the only Honda here that was named a Top Safety Pick+ — the organization's highest designation. Notably, the Pilot may be the bigger SUV, but the Passport is newer and, having driven both, the more desirable one. Pricing seems to reflect this, as the 2026 Honda Passport starts at $46,545, and the 2026 Pilot goes for $43,890.
Kia Carnival
Of course, you don't have to get a Honda product if you need to fit three car seats in the middle row because the Kia Carnival minivan can also accommodate them, according to CR testing. Seating seven or eight depending on configuration, this minivan is available with two captain's chairs or even "VIP" lounge seats in this second row, but obviously, you'd have to forgo those if you want to stick three car seats there. In the eight-seat version, there are tether anchors for all six rear seats and lower anchors on all but the middle seat in the third row. Surprisingly, Kia's family hauler didn't do so hot when the IIHS actually tested those anchors, getting an Acceptable rating due to tether anchors that are apparently consistently hard to find.
As of 2025, the Kia Carnival can be had as a hybrid if you so choose, and, hard-to-find child seat anchors aside, it might be the nicest minivan on the market. It definitely has some of the best tech and is weirdly nice to drive. The 2027 Kia Carnival starts at $39,035.
Toyota Sienna
We promise this is the last minivan, but the venerable Toyota Sienna also makes the cut, since it's apparently able to fit three car seats in its second row, according to CR. Like the Carnival, you can also get this with either seven or eight seats, and total passenger volume measures up to 162.5 cubic feet. The eight-passenger model you probably want if you have a lot of kids features lower child seat anchors on all three second-row seats plus the passenger-side and center seats in the third row. Like its Honda rival, it gets a Good+ rating for its child seat anchors from the IIHS for having extra positions, although the report says its lower anchors in the third row are too deep.
Behind the wheel, the hybrid-only Sienna is easy and comfy, but its best quality might just be how little fuel it sips, getting 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. The 2026 Toyota Sienna starts at $42,015.
Volkswagen Atlas
Rounding out the list of cars Consumer Reports was able to fit three car seats in the second row is the Volkswagen Atlas. The German three-row, seven-seat SUV offers 153.7 cubic feet of total passenger volume. However, actually finessing child seats into it may prove more difficult than it ought to because the IIHS has given it an M (Marginal) rating for its child seat anchors. All three seats in the middle row get lower and tether anchors, but the site notes that the lower anchors are consistently too deep and, in the case of the outboards, require too much force to attach.
The Atlas' two seats in the admittedly small third row get tether anchors (the one on the driver's side apparently can be confused for something else, per IIHS) but no lower anchors. Like the Audi Q7, an all-new Atlas is coming for 2027. Hopefully that'll fare better in the anchors department. But for the current-gen, the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas starts at $40,785.