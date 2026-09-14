7 Family Vehicles Consumer Reports Says Can Easily Fit Multiple Car Seats

If you already have small children and are about to have another, first of all, congratulations. Second, what do you and/or your partner do for a living to afford such a lifestyle in 2026? And lastly, you're probably in the market for a family vehicle that can fit a whole bunch of child car seats. It's one thing to compare manufacturer-provided interior dimensions, but as many serial parents know, fitting multiple car seats inside one vehicle can be a deceptively complex science. One cupholder that sticks out too far, a weirdly obtrusive slope in the roofline, or one poorly placed seat anchor can turn a simple job into a game of offspring Tetris.

Thankfully, Consumer Reports (CR) did hands-on testing and came up with a list of the best family vehicles if you need to put three child car seats across the second row. The test involved a rear-facing infant seat in the center, a high-back belt positioning booster seat in one of the outboards, and a forward-facing convertible seat in the remaining outboard. Real ball knowers will already know that having a minivan is the cheat code for maximum car seat accommodation. And indeed, three out of the seven vehicles below have sliding doors and will, to some observers, look a little frumpy. But which minivans specifically fit car seats the best? And which SUVs made the cut?