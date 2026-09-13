Genesis GV60's Glowing Orb Shifter Is Ridiculous And Completely Unnecessary, And I Couldn't Possibly Love It More

When it comes to changing gears in a modern car that's missing a manual transmission, I'm firmly on Team Column Shifter. I hate push-button shifters with a passion, and few things make me madder than Hyundai's pseudo-column-shift-thingy in the Ioniq 5. How do you get so close and then screw it up? But there's one entry on the list of gear selectors I love that might be the most ridiculous, unnecessary, overdesigned one in the entire industry. I should hate it, but I'm sorry, I love the Crystal Sphere gear selector in the Genesis GV60.

Now, we've already driven the GV60 and reviewed it a few times, so you can go read those if you want more information on how the car drives than you'll get here. My take is that it's perfectly sized for people with no kids and makes for an excellent luxury car, but it isn't very sporty in regular guise. Corners are not the GV60's priority. That also doesn't really matter when there's an orb to ponder. Come with me and ponder my orb.

First, it looks pretty, unlike most gear selectors. Its design adds to what you see in the center console. And it has layers, which actually makes it enjoyable to stare at. It's a design object that happens to be a gear selector, largely because the "selector" part of "gear selector" stays hidden until you turn the car on. That orb then rotates to reveal the knob you actually use to change gears.

The shifter side has more going on, as it should, but it still looks great and has some cool ambient lighting going on, though not in as extreme a way as in the static orb. And while I normally don't like rotary gear selectors, Genesis molded and placed it in a way that made it easily the most enjoyable rotary selector I've ever used. I probably still would have preferred a Mercedes-style column shifter, but no column shifter has style quite like the GV60's orb.