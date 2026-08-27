Jimmy Carr Is Apparently 'In Talks' To Reboot Top Gear Again, Which Means The BBC Still Has No Idea Why People Loved The Original

For context, Jimmy Carr is a stand-up comedian who's made a career hosting British panel shows — you know the ones: those TV shows they clip into Instagram Reels where the premise is seemingly just "three to six British B-list celebrities sit behind desks and take turns being witty." His flavor of stand-up can be described as controversial and "edgy," which can either be hilarious, unpleasant, or mildly exhausting depending on where you've landed on the "comedian who's 'willing to say what others won't' despite every other comedian having a joke about the same thing" trope.

Carr first appeared on Top Gear as a celebrity guest in 2004 and set the fastest lap time as a Star In a Reasonably Priced Car, driving the Suzuki Liana at the time. He's said to be a "real car buff" and took delivery of an EV-swapped Aston Martin DB6 last year. In other words, he is textbook "career entertainer who just so happens to be into cars and being vaguely offensive." And on vibes alone, something tells me that's about as much thought the BBC put into his alleged casting.

In any case, here's the trailer for the upcoming season of The Grand Tour, which, in all honesty and sincerity, looks like it could be great. Maybe that's 'cause they didn't get *checks notes* Tom Segura to be in it.