What Is The Cheapest Used (And Running) Chevrolet Corvette Going To Cost You?
The Corvette has served as GM's halo sports car since coming to market in 1953. It started life as a convertible, but got a coupe version in 1963, with various high-performance specialty trims like the Z06, Grand Sport, ZR1, and lightning-quick Corvette ZR1X making their way into the range. In the years since its debut, there have been eight generations of the iconic sports car. However, the range has has shifted, going from a "best bang for your buck" kind of sports car to more of a proper exotic.
With how much prices have gone up and everything that went into elevating its status, the Corvette has gotten quite pricey and out of reach for a lot of people. Take the mid-engined C8-generation model. The current lineup starts at over $73,000 for the Corvette Stingray and ranges through to at least $227,500 (before destination charges) for the top-of-line ZR1X. If you're on a tight budget, this price will make any plans for the Corvette a nonstarter.
Thankfully, its extensive history means you can dig down to some older examples with signs of hard use for $10,000 or less. A quick look through CarGurus' Corvette listings shows that used Corvettes start at around $5,000, and you can get something from the third, fourth, or even fifth generation for under $10,000.
C4 Corvettes account for the bulk of the cheapest used Corvettes out there
As we hurtle toward a future with more powerful, luxurious, and electrified Corvettes like the E-Ray, more and more older-generation 'Vettes are making their way to the used car market as drivers exit them in favor of models with newer technology. Thus, the market is flush with opportunity as prices for these older models take a hit, but few have depreciated more steeply than the fourth-generation Corvettes produced from the 1984 through 1996 model years.
The issue here, though, is that many of the cars have had multiple owners, which may indicate serious wear and tear — more so for sports cars like the Corvette, which will have been driven pretty hard. Take one of the models we saw for around $5,000. It is a 1992 Convertible with about 92,000 miles on the clock. However, even with so few miles for its age, the car has already had six previous keepers.
Another issue you may run into is that some of the cars available for under $10,000 either don't run or look rather heavily knocked about. But if they're otherwise in good condition with only one previous owner, they're likely to be good bargains. And while you'll also find C5-generation Corvettes within this price point, many of them appear to be damaged. In such cases, you could be looking at huge repair bills, in addition to the purchase cost.
Things to consider when buying a used C4-generation Corvette
Although fourth-generation Chevrolet Corvettes were well made, there are known faults and problems that can arise, most commonly Opti-Spark distributor issues, which are especially rampant in Corvettes offered between the 1992 and 1994 model years. Located behind the water pump, the distributor on these models is known to fail prematurely, due to moisture intrusion and engine oil contamination.
Opti-Spark issues can manifest as misfires when accelerating, a rough idle, sudden loss of power, or the engine stalling. Another issue with the C4 Corvettes is that the 1984 models are prone to faded polarizing film, which often makes the LCD screens unreadable. Further, with the C4 Corvettes getting long in the tooth, they can experience old car problems, namely metal fatigue, oil leaks, fuel system leaks, exhaust corrosion, and starter motor faults.
Beyond any potential reliability concerns, it's also a good idea to run a vehicle-history check on any used C4 car before you buy, as a precaution. This will help you see if the car in question is stolen, a write-off, has outstanding financing issues, or even mismatched mileage history.