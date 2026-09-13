What Is The Cheapest Used (And Running) Chevrolet Corvette Going To Cost You?

The Corvette has served as GM's halo sports car since coming to market in 1953. It started life as a convertible, but got a coupe version in 1963, with various high-performance specialty trims like the Z06, Grand Sport, ZR1, and lightning-quick Corvette ZR1X making their way into the range. In the years since its debut, there have been eight generations of the iconic sports car. However, the range has has shifted, going from a "best bang for your buck" kind of sports car to more of a proper exotic.

With how much prices have gone up and everything that went into elevating its status, the Corvette has gotten quite pricey and out of reach for a lot of people. Take the mid-engined C8-generation model. The current lineup starts at over $73,000 for the Corvette Stingray and ranges through to at least $227,500 (before destination charges) for the top-of-line ZR1X. If you're on a tight budget, this price will make any plans for the Corvette a nonstarter.

Thankfully, its extensive history means you can dig down to some older examples with signs of hard use for $10,000 or less. A quick look through CarGurus' Corvette listings shows that used Corvettes start at around $5,000, and you can get something from the third, fourth, or even fifth generation for under $10,000.