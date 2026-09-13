7 Tips For Safely Walking Along A Highway (Especially At Night)

Probably the best advice anyone can give about walking along a busy highway, especially at night, is not to do it. That goes double for highways that are interstates or freeways. It's best to find an alternate route, preferably a quieter street or road with a sidewalk. But for the times when it may be unavoidable, and you decide that you have to walk along a highway, it's good to be aware of the risks involved.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 7,080 pedestrians were killed on public roads in 2024 — one pedestrian every 74 minutes. However, it gets a lot more dangerous at nighttime. In fact, 76% of those pedestrian deaths in 2024 took place after dark. Showing that highways are especially risky for pedestrians, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) says that 62% of pedestrian deaths in 2024 happened on roads where the speed limits were 55 mph or higher. Meanwhile, according to the GHSA, 62.2% of pedestrian deaths during that year happened along roads without sidewalks.

The two most important things for safety while walking along a highway, then, are visibility and awareness. So, wear reflective gear, if possible, and carry a flashlight. Walk and cross only where it's allowed. Don't assume you have the right of way or that cars are going to stop for you. Don't walk while under the influence, and don't let yourself get distracted by your smartphone. If you break down, think twice about walking for help. Lastly, always try to walk facing the traffic.