Why Florida Sometimes Allows Cars To Drive On Highway Shoulders

Florida is a strange place full of strange people and strange laws. That being said, a broken clock can still be right twice a day, and that's exactly where its Emergency Shoulder Use policy comes in. While the idea of adding "one more lane" doesn't really do much to decrease traffic on a permanent basis, sometimes you've just got to move as many people as possible from one place to another in a pinch, and that's the purpose of ESU — a strategy to temporarily increase traffic flow and capacity during major hurricane evacuations by making use of paved shoulders. Why not, ya know?

The program was first developed back in 2017 ahead of Hurricane Irma as a replacement for what the state called One-Way Plans, which are also known as contraflows and lane reversals, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. That's where both directions of travel are turned into one-way streets, allowing the most people possible to travel away from an impending disaster. But the ESU system allows there to be two-way traffic, while also increasing the flow of traffic away from things like Hurricanes, which is always good for a number of reasons.

A study conducted on Emergency Shoulder Use in 2020 found that it was preferable over the contraflow method because contraflows "can only be operated during the [daytime], requires massive resource allocation, and hampers emergency services [reaching different] parts of the state." It goes on to say that ESU offers "minimal disturbance to traffic and is easy to deploy."