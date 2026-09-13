How The Company That Makes London's Black Cabs Ended Up Owned By A Chinese Company

The London black cab is one of the more recognizable vehicles on the planet. It is also, since 2013, entirely owned by Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, one of five car makers that own the most brands right now. The route from British institution to Chinese subsidiary runs through a series of financial shortcomings, an eventual bankruptcy filing, and a buyer who had already been circling for years.

The company behind the black cab for most of its modern history was Manganese Bronze Holdings, which operated through a subsidiary called London Taxis International. LTI had made cabs at a factory in Coventry, England, since 1947. Taxis became commonplace in London as early as 1907, and LTI held a near-monopoly on the city's taxi market through strict licensing requirements, with the TX4 — the boxy, high-roofed cab that became synonymous with London streets — its primary product.

By the 2000s, Manganese Bronze was struggling. The company hadn't turned a profit in four years leading up to its collapse. A recall on its iconic TX4 halted sales while critics within the trade pointed to years of poor management. The company entered administration — the British equivalent of bankruptcy protection — in October 2012.