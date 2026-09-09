These Are Your Favorite Alliterative Car Names

By Lalita Chemello
A pristine, white 1964 Mercury Marauder on a white platform in a studio with green lighting behind it. Ford
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Thanks to a few "well actuallys" that popped into my QOTD comments this week, I thought we'd begin with a quick lesson on alliteration. Alliteration is, according to the Poetry Foundation: "the repetition of initial stressed, consonant sounds in a series of words within a phrase or verse line. Alliteration need not reuse all initial consonants; 'pizza' and 'place' alliterate." And if anyone knows how to use alliteration, it's poetry writers who really love to play with words, sounds, rhythms and dictation to a beautiful (and sometimes almost insufferable) degree.

Now that that I've absolutely bored you and we have that all established, we can move onto the alliterative automobile aliases. See what I did there?

Anyway, we've talked about car names a lot on Jalopnik, but never have we posited a question regarding your favorite alliterative car names. I was aptly reminded that obviously Chevrolet and Ford were not the only purveyors utilizing this approach to naming cars. Other brands rightfully outed for such practices included Mercury, Dodge, Chrysler and even sometimes Bentley. It doesn't mean that these brands used alliteration in their naming conventions exclusively, but there were more than one or two car names that fit the criteria.

With that in mind, here's a fun selection of your favorite alliterative car names. 

Saab Sonett

A yellow Saab Sonnet in front of an old Dutch building. AlfvanBeem / Wikimedia Commons

Definitely on my bucket list to see a Saab Sonett in person one day.

AND

Saab Sonett!

From Mondestine and Leo

Dodge Dart

A bright green Dodge Dart Swinger in a parking lot in New York. DanielPenfield / Wikimedia Commons

Dodge Dart rolls off the tongue pretty well.

From NEB376

Bentley Blower

A green open-top Bentley Blower in front of an old English estate. Calreyn88 / Wikimedia Commons

How about the Morris Mini, Alpine a110 and my favorite, the Bentley Blower.

From RR

ZAZ Zaporozhets

A blue coupe Auto ZAZ-965 known as the SAZ Zaporozhets in front of a modern building in Germany. Singlespeedfahrer / Wikimedia Commons

ZAZ Zaporozhets

From Giantsgiants

Volkswagen Vanagon

A pale yellow Volkswagen Vanagon on a beach on a slightly overcast day with some sun for a washed out look. StockSnap / Wikimedia Commons

Volkswagen Vanagon!

From HakosukaDreaming

Chrysler Cordoba

The front end of a white Chrysler Cordoba with a wall of red ivy plants behind. Triple-green / Wikimedia Commons

The Chrysler Cordoba, for its rrrrrrrich Corrrrrrinthian leatherrrrrrr...

From Michael Smith

Oldsmobile Omega (and others)

A light teal blue Oldsmobile Omega parked on a neighborhood street with wood fencing behind it. dave_7 / Wikimedia Commons

Saturn Sky

Ford Falcon

Oldsmobile Omega

Cadillac Calais

Bentley Brooklands

From Evildad

Skoda Superb

A silver Skoda Superb runs through a lit tunnel — the light reflecting on the shiny surface of the car. Michel de Vries / Wikimedia Commons

Skoda Superb.

Look on it and weep! Damn this a good car, only twice in my life have I bought a presser, I just ordered one. My first new car ever!

From Nic P

Pontiac Parisienne

A beautiful pink convertible Pontiac Parisienne parked along a downtown curb for a car show in Canada. dave_7 / Wikimedia Commons

Pontiac Parisienne

From NEB376

Honorable mentions

A maroon Tucker 48 known as the Tucker Torpedo on a green lawn for a car show. Rex Gray / Wikimedia Commons

Even though, I believe, it wasn't the official name, I'm going to go with Tucker Torpedo.

AND 

I'm abusing the purity of the alliteration, but the Ferrari LaFerrari.

From DiRF and Funkatron

I'm gonna allow the Tucker, because the Tucker is a true, weird Jalop car and deserves it. As for the Ferrari La Ferrari, it certainly crossed my mind too. 

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