These Are Your Favorite Alliterative Car Names
Thanks to a few "well actuallys" that popped into my QOTD comments this week, I thought we'd begin with a quick lesson on alliteration. Alliteration is, according to the Poetry Foundation: "the repetition of initial stressed, consonant sounds in a series of words within a phrase or verse line. Alliteration need not reuse all initial consonants; 'pizza' and 'place' alliterate." And if anyone knows how to use alliteration, it's poetry writers who really love to play with words, sounds, rhythms and dictation to a beautiful (and sometimes almost insufferable) degree.
Now that that I've absolutely bored you and we have that all established, we can move onto the alliterative automobile aliases. See what I did there?
Anyway, we've talked about car names a lot on Jalopnik, but never have we posited a question regarding your favorite alliterative car names. I was aptly reminded that obviously Chevrolet and Ford were not the only purveyors utilizing this approach to naming cars. Other brands rightfully outed for such practices included Mercury, Dodge, Chrysler and even sometimes Bentley. It doesn't mean that these brands used alliteration in their naming conventions exclusively, but there were more than one or two car names that fit the criteria.
With that in mind, here's a fun selection of your favorite alliterative car names.
Saab Sonett
Definitely on my bucket list to see a Saab Sonett in person one day.
AND
Saab Sonett!
From Mondestine and Leo
Dodge Dart
Dodge Dart rolls off the tongue pretty well.
From NEB376
Bentley Blower
How about the Morris Mini, Alpine a110 and my favorite, the Bentley Blower.
From RR
ZAZ Zaporozhets
ZAZ Zaporozhets
From Giantsgiants
Volkswagen Vanagon
Volkswagen Vanagon!
From HakosukaDreaming
Chrysler Cordoba
The Chrysler Cordoba, for its rrrrrrrich Corrrrrrinthian leatherrrrrrr...
From Michael Smith
Oldsmobile Omega (and others)
Saturn Sky
Ford Falcon
Oldsmobile Omega
Cadillac Calais
Bentley Brooklands
From Evildad
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb.
Look on it and weep! Damn this a good car, only twice in my life have I bought a presser, I just ordered one. My first new car ever!
From Nic P
Pontiac Parisienne
Pontiac Parisienne
From NEB376
Honorable mentions
Even though, I believe, it wasn't the official name, I'm going to go with Tucker Torpedo.
AND
I'm abusing the purity of the alliteration, but the Ferrari LaFerrari.
From DiRF and Funkatron
I'm gonna allow the Tucker, because the Tucker is a true, weird Jalop car and deserves it. As for the Ferrari La Ferrari, it certainly crossed my mind too.