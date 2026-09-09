These Are Your Favorite Alliterative Car Names

Thanks to a few "well actuallys" that popped into my QOTD comments this week, I thought we'd begin with a quick lesson on alliteration. Alliteration is, according to the Poetry Foundation: "the repetition of initial stressed, consonant sounds in a series of words within a phrase or verse line. Alliteration need not reuse all initial consonants; 'pizza' and 'place' alliterate." And if anyone knows how to use alliteration, it's poetry writers who really love to play with words, sounds, rhythms and dictation to a beautiful (and sometimes almost insufferable) degree.

Now that that I've absolutely bored you and we have that all established, we can move onto the alliterative automobile aliases. See what I did there?

Anyway, we've talked about car names a lot on Jalopnik, but never have we posited a question regarding your favorite alliterative car names. I was aptly reminded that obviously Chevrolet and Ford were not the only purveyors utilizing this approach to naming cars. Other brands rightfully outed for such practices included Mercury, Dodge, Chrysler and even sometimes Bentley. It doesn't mean that these brands used alliteration in their naming conventions exclusively, but there were more than one or two car names that fit the criteria.

With that in mind, here's a fun selection of your favorite alliterative car names.