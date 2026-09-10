Space Entrepreneur Wants To Prove There Are Aliens By Sending A Probe On An 80,000-Year Voyage To Alpha Centauri Because AI Said That Would Work

Let's pretend that you want to figure out why alien civilizations have not yet made contact with our little island Earth, a concept called the Fermi paradox. One possibility is that they're out there, but they won't or can't send probes past their own solar system. So to disprove that, you think it's high time that our civilization send a probe to our closest stellar neighbor, Alpha Centauri. To do that in a fuel-efficient way, you ask AI what the best plan would be. It spits out a pretty wild but seemingly plausible trajectory that would circle ever closer to the Sun before slingshotting the probe out into space with its gravity. Total trip time: a mere 80,000 years. Makes perfect sense to me!

It also makes sense to Philip Johnston, a British physicist and supporter of putting data centers into space, is currently trying to raise $15 million to make this happen. And that includes taking donations on the Fermi Explorer website, Kickstarter-style. For $10, you could be a humble supporter; for a cool $1 million, you could place a small item onboard and have your name engraved on the probe.

Practically speaking, the real money will probably come either from a corporate sponsor or a very rich nerd (assuming the money comes at all). To that point, Johnston is on a bit of a media blitz to hype up the project. In an interview with NBC News, he says that the reasons to do this crazy thing include "the spirit of exploration" and proving that humanity could "actually settle the galaxy in maybe five to ten million years." To Ars Technica, he added another rationale: "So we were like, 'F*** it, let's send a spacecraft for the cheapest amount possible.'"