Sweden's Speed Cameras Once Ran A Lottery That Rewarded Slow Drivers With Cash

Speed limit signs are abundant, warning drivers not to exceed a certain threshold, and everyone knows what happens if a cop busts you. Get caught, and you'll be ticketed, get points on your license, or worse. Still, many speed despite these legal risks, and the behavior can be traced all the way back to 1904 with the first speeder jailing.

So, how do you get people to slow the heck down? One way is to incentivize them.

In 2010, an experiment in Stockholm, Sweden rewarded drivers for obeying the speed limit. Using traffic cameras, Sweden's National Society for Road Safety and Volkswagen placed drivers obeying the speed limit into a lottery drawing, issuing winners payments. While those payments were said to be funded by ticketed drivers, Volkswagen Sweden backed them. Let's take a closer look at why Volkswagen brought this concept to the table, along with who generated the idea in the first place.