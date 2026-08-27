These Are Your Favorite Micro Cars

Good things come in small packages, and that includes cars. After spending your morning commuting on roads dominated by giant gray SUVs, it's nice to imagine what the world would look like with more colorful, tiny cars on the road. If traffic resembled confetti or sprinkles on an ice cream cone rather than a gray wall, I don't think I'd mind it so much. But then again, I 100% believe that driving an interesting car is a way to make the world a better place and that something as miserable as traffic can be made fun.

I asked you about your favorite micro cars earlier this week and since it took way too much scrolling to reach the fantastic BMW Isetta, I used it as the first image in this post. I know we all want to be original with our Transformabile and Messerschmitts, but I've got to go way down in the comments for days to get to the belle of the ball? Wild.

The rest of these lil' guys are unique, weird, lovely little cars that would be crushed like coke cans on our SUV-dominated streets. It's better to collect all the precious babies here on Jalopnik, where they are safe.