These Are Your Favorite Micro Cars
Good things come in small packages, and that includes cars. After spending your morning commuting on roads dominated by giant gray SUVs, it's nice to imagine what the world would look like with more colorful, tiny cars on the road. If traffic resembled confetti or sprinkles on an ice cream cone rather than a gray wall, I don't think I'd mind it so much. But then again, I 100% believe that driving an interesting car is a way to make the world a better place and that something as miserable as traffic can be made fun.
I asked you about your favorite micro cars earlier this week and since it took way too much scrolling to reach the fantastic BMW Isetta, I used it as the first image in this post. I know we all want to be original with our Transformabile and Messerschmitts, but I've got to go way down in the comments for days to get to the belle of the ball? Wild.
The rest of these lil' guys are unique, weird, lovely little cars that would be crushed like coke cans on our SUV-dominated streets. It's better to collect all the precious babies here on Jalopnik, where they are safe.
Too big for its fiberglass
Spotted at the Best of France Italy car show a number of years ago. This Moretti 850 is just over 10 feet long. My waist is higher than the roofline...you could hide this behind a VW Beetle. It has such gorgeous, flowing proportions. While they built about 50 of them, there's only six left in the world.
From Rick C.
Nothing like the teeny, tiny fury of an Abarth
Well that's easy. If you're a fan of the underdog and the story of David vs Goliath, then you'll like the Fiat-Abarth 600. It was a giant killer on track, taking out more famous marques with 2X or 3x the power. So good it got at embarrassing such iron, that Bob Sharp petitioned the SCCA board to have Abarths banned from competition. That's racing history.
From Former Autoblog
The happiest car ever built
I'll stick with the classics. Bugeye Sprite.
From Norm DePlume
Mama mia!
Autobianchi Bianchina Transformabile. I saw one a few years ago a couple of days before Christmas on I-93, driving on the breakdown lane with a massive red TV commercial bow on the roof at maybe 40 mph, and that was delightful.
From JBJB
Those classic Honda are so cute
Always loved the Honda N600. Followed the story of them finding the first one and restoring it. I got to see it at the Peterson Auto Museum in LA a few years ago.
From Matt G
Sleek little guy
A Subaru dealership I once worked at had a late-60s Subaru Sambar in the showroom that got far more attention than any new Subaru we ever put in there.
From JonRob 951
Love these big lil' tykes
I'm going to say a Smart car. Tiny EV that is just fine for my short in-town commute to work and going to the store. It's not the best at anything, but gets the job done efficiently.
From Wretched_Genius
I think they sold these out of vending machines
Vespa 400. at 14 learned to drive a stick in a in our single car driveway. Broken u-turns in a very narrow lane. loved that car.
From morrisK
Mr. Technically Correct!
Remembering that the true definition of a "microcar" is having an engine that is under 500cc's, my pick is the Messerschmitt KR200/KR201. Nowadays every small vehicle is thrown into the Microcar category when most of them are Minicars or just small cars.
From Jim X
Little babes with big spirit
It's gotta be the Berkeley. My Dad had one way back when, and I've loved them from him telling stories about it.
Plus, it's a microcar that was built in Biggleswade!
From Stillnotatony