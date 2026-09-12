This Is The Worst F1 Finish Ever

June 26, 2011. Valencia Street Circuit. Sebastian Vettel took pole, led from the front, and won comfortably on his way to that year's championship. Fernando Alonso — who seems to have done his last competitive laps of Barcelona this year — finished second to a home crowd, while Mark Webber placed third. None of that is particularly unusual for the sport in 2011.

What was unusual: every single car that started the race crossed the finish line. All 24 of them. At the time, this was only the fourth time such a thing had happened. For most of those 24 cars, a clean run with no failures is a good day. But for Narain Karthikeyan and his HRT, it earned him an unexpected place in the history books.

Formula 1 records tend to cluster around achievement. Fastest lap, most wins. youngest champion, and so on. But for Karthikeyan's most durable record sits at the other end entirely: He is the only driver in the history of the sport to finish a Grand Prix in 24th place. Dead last in a 24-car field, at the 2011 European Grand Prix.