Fernando Alonso Says This Weekend Will 'Probably' Be His Last F1 Race In Barcelona

Fernando Alonso's extremely enduring Formula 1 career has almost reached meme status at this point, but it sounds like it may finally be coming to an end because the 44-year-old Spaniard admitted in a press conference Thursday that this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix will "probably" be his last home race in F1.

"It's going to be a special weekend. This is probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1, so I want to say thanks to everyone," Alonso told the media. "I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them, they've been magical. And yeah, this last [one] has to be magical as well."

For context, the Spanish GP's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is currently on rotation status with the Belgian GP's Spa-Francorchamps, meaning the next time F1 will race at Catalunya is in 2028 (then it's Spa in '29, back to Spain in '30, and so forth).

But even if Barcelona was an annual race, Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this current season. And the way he's speaking about this weekend makes it sound unlikely he'll push to extend it or find a seat somewhere else.