Fernando Alonso Says This Weekend Will 'Probably' Be His Last F1 Race In Barcelona
Fernando Alonso's extremely enduring Formula 1 career has almost reached meme status at this point, but it sounds like it may finally be coming to an end because the 44-year-old Spaniard admitted in a press conference Thursday that this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix will "probably" be his last home race in F1.
"It's going to be a special weekend. This is probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1, so I want to say thanks to everyone," Alonso told the media. "I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them, they've been magical. And yeah, this last [one] has to be magical as well."
For context, the Spanish GP's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is currently on rotation status with the Belgian GP's Spa-Francorchamps, meaning the next time F1 will race at Catalunya is in 2028 (then it's Spa in '29, back to Spain in '30, and so forth).
But even if Barcelona was an annual race, Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this current season. And the way he's speaking about this weekend makes it sound unlikely he'll push to extend it or find a seat somewhere else.
A long, storied, winning career
"I don't have anything in mind," the two-time world champion added. "After summer I will take the decision to continue or not. Barcelona obviously is not happening next year, so if I don't know what I will do next year, it's nearly impossible to be sure what I will do in two years' time. I consider every race I go to this year potentially could be my last time—in Australia, my last time in China, my last time in Monaco."
If this is really his last season, it would finally mark the end of what is the longest career F1 has ever seen. As of this writing, Alonso holds 431 career starts, more than anyone else in the sport's history, a tally followed up by Lewis Hamilton's 386. He snagged his two driver's championships in 2005 and 2006 with Renault along with 32 race wins, 106 podiums, and has been at the center of everything from Crashgate scandals to Taylor Swift dating rumors.
As for the upcoming race: "I will try to enjoy the weekend," the F1 veteran said. "I will not be competitive, and I will not be too long in the car in Qualifying—in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want. I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend."
It definitely sounds like Alonso's firmly entered his senioritis era, then, and considering Aston Martin is currently sitting in 10th place in the constructors' championship (out of 11, remember), who can really blame him?