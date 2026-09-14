These Fun New Cars All Have 3-Cylinder Engines
Three-cylinder engines have their pros and cons, but a lot depends on how they're used. Thanks to advances in turbocharging, for example, some of these tiny mills can make more horsepower than motors with twice as many cylinders. That means you can enjoy downright brisk acceleration in certain three-cylinder rides — not that pure speed always matters: remember the old saying that you can have more fun driving a slow car fast than driving a fast car slow.
With that in mind, we've come up with a collection of three-cylinder vehicles that can all put a smile on your face when you get behind the wheel. Included are the Ford Bronco Sport, Chevrolet Trax, and Buick Encore GX for adventurous owners, and the Toyota GR Corolla and Morgan Super 3 for true three-cylinder thrill rides.
In fact, that kick-ass Corolla is one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale today regardless of cylinder count — as well it should be. Though the GR Corolla is based on the much more mundane Toyota Corolla Hatchback, those first two letters tell you it's also been heavily massaged by the automaker's Gazoo Racing team to help heat up the hot-hatch segment. Even better, Toyota tuned up the car even further for 2026, introducing the track-ready GRMN Corolla. It boasts new, custom-tailored aerodynamics, a revised chassis, and 7 extra pound-feet of torque over the standard GR Corolla.
The GRMN version now boasts 300 horses and 302 lb-ft of torque, all routed through a six-speed manual transmission and high-performance AWD. It may be harder to buy than it is to catch, however. Toyota has sold 57 million Corollas since 1966, but only 730 GRMN Corollas will join that list.
Ford-powered Bronco Sport and Morgan Super 3
These may seem like two radically different types of vehicles — and they are — but they do have a few things in common. Both of these vehicles can be a blast to drive, and both are backed by the same Ford engine. The difference comes from how those motors breathe.
The 2026 Bronco Sport comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter EcoBoost I3 capable of delivering 180 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, and what's more important for today is that you can order three-cylinder Bronco Sports with either Ford's Black Diamond Off-Road Package or the Sasquatch Package. Each can unlock trail-friendly driving fun, the former with steel underbody protection, molded bumpers, and front recovery hooks, the latter with all that plus an off-road suspension with advanced four-wheel drive, a twin-clutch rear drive unit, and one-pedal driving.
As for the Morgan Super 3, it was modernized in 2022. Part of the process involved ditching its exposed V-twin engine for a version of Ford's 1.5-liter I3 — and moving the latter beneath the car's bodywork. Now, this is actually a de-turboed version of Ford's mill in the Bronco Sport, so output is a meager-sounding 118 horses and 110 pound-feet of torque. Don't be fooled by those numbers, though. With a 1,400-pound dry curb weight and a five-speed Miata-sourced manual, the Super 3 runs to 60 mph in 7 seconds that you are unlikely to ever forget. After all, while its motor is no longer exposed, the driver certainly is. You sit right out in the elements protected solely by a small windshield and a large smile.
GM's Trax, Trailblazer, and Encore GX
The Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore GX may not be able to keep up with the other entries here, but they can at least provide a dash of driving enjoyment enhanced by turbocharged motors and a little extra cargo space.
For instance, the Chevrolet Trax won't get you too far from the pavement, but we had good things to say about its driving experience when we got our hands on one in 2024. Of course, helping matters are the 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque provided by its 1.2-liter I3 turbo. The Trax's SUV-style design also means there's room for gear if you enjoy getting active and space for packages for a fun trip to the mall.
Additionally, if you like the general idea of the Trax but would rather drive something a bit more premium, you can check out the Buick Encore GX. Built on the same platform as the Trax — and the Chevrolet Trailblazer — the baby Buick boasts a little more of just about everything. The Encore GX upsizes to a 1.3-liter I3 turbo, boosting output to 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque, and unlike the front-drive-only Trax, it's available with all-wheel drive. And then you've got a smattering of the brand's deluxe details, too. When you put it all together, it's no wonder we said the Encore GX might be the most underrated small SUV under $30,000.