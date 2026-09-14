These Fun New Cars All Have 3-Cylinder Engines

Three-cylinder engines have their pros and cons, but a lot depends on how they're used. Thanks to advances in turbocharging, for example, some of these tiny mills can make more horsepower than motors with twice as many cylinders. That means you can enjoy downright brisk acceleration in certain three-cylinder rides — not that pure speed always matters: remember the old saying that you can have more fun driving a slow car fast than driving a fast car slow.

With that in mind, we've come up with a collection of three-cylinder vehicles that can all put a smile on your face when you get behind the wheel. Included are the Ford Bronco Sport, Chevrolet Trax, and Buick Encore GX for adventurous owners, and the Toyota GR Corolla and Morgan Super 3 for true three-cylinder thrill rides.

In fact, that kick-ass Corolla is one of the most fun-to-drive cars on sale today regardless of cylinder count — as well it should be. Though the GR Corolla is based on the much more mundane Toyota Corolla Hatchback, those first two letters tell you it's also been heavily massaged by the automaker's Gazoo Racing team to help heat up the hot-hatch segment. Even better, Toyota tuned up the car even further for 2026, introducing the track-ready GRMN Corolla. It boasts new, custom-tailored aerodynamics, a revised chassis, and 7 extra pound-feet of torque over the standard GR Corolla.

The GRMN version now boasts 300 horses and 302 lb-ft of torque, all routed through a six-speed manual transmission and high-performance AWD. It may be harder to buy than it is to catch, however. Toyota has sold 57 million Corollas since 1966, but only 730 GRMN Corollas will join that list.