Here's What A Brand-New Duesenberg Model J Cost, And What It Would Be With Today's Inflation

Many people consider the Duesenberg Model J to be the greatest car this country's ever produced — and they may be right. It was a hand-built, race-bred engineering masterpiece with an advanced-for-its-time inline-8 onboard displacing 420 cubic inches. Plus, since the car was from the coach-built era, customers could personalize their rides with their choice of bodies and other accoutrements. Well, that was true as long as they had the cash.

The Model J's engine and chassis alone went for $8,500 at the car's debut in 1929, and adding a body could set you back another $4,500. Translated into today's money, that works out to a starting price of nearly $166,000, almost $88,000 for the body, and a total price approaching $254,000. Now, that may not seem like all that much for a luxury car today, when the huge Rolls-Royce Phantom opens at $555,350. But remember, part of the difference comes from the modern features found on the Phantom, such as its touchscreen infotainment system, multiple ADAS functions, and a fiber-optic headliner that gives the cabin a starry-night effect. None of that stuff was around in 1929.

The Model J also might have been a better — or perhaps worse — example of conspicuous consumption. Its early 1929 introduction came about 8 months before October 28th, when the New York stock exchange plunged by almost 13% – before losing another 12% of its value the next day. In the depths of the Great Depression, the Dow bottomed out 89% below the peak it had reached in September of that year. According to a joke from Jay Leno, who owns a rare one, it was the kind of car that people would throw rocks at when it went by.