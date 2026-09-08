Who Is Marilyn Reece And Why Is The Interchange At The 10 And 405 Interchange Named After Her?

Millions of LA drivers trek through the notoriously bad LA traffic on a daily basis, and many of them travel over the multi-level stack interchange connecting the Santa Monica and San Diego freeways daily, whether for work or errands, without giving the interchange a second thought. The official name of that interchange, likely unknown to many LA residents, is the Marilyn Jorgenson Reece Memorial Interchange, and the story behind it is worth knowing.

Born in 1926, Marilyn Jorgenson Reece earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Minnesota in 1948. She moved to LA soon after, taking a position with the California State Division of Highways — the agency that eventually became Caltrans. Reese spent most of her career as the only woman in the room.

In 1954, Reese sat for the Professional Engineer examination after completing the six years of required field experience. She passed and became the first woman in California history to hold a full civil engineering license. The Division of Highways also eventually made her its first female resident engineer for construction projects — another title with no precedent. Marilyn Reece's most significant assignment was the design of the I-10 and I-405 interchange, which opened in 1964. Not only was it a massive project, but it was also the first interchange in California designed by a female engineer. What's more, the project was far from straightforward. It required handling one of the most congested junctions in a city already defined by its freeways, while accommodating vehicles moving at sustained high speeds.