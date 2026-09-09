Walking Dead Hyundai Tucson Special Edition Was Pretty Morbid, Even For A Zombie Show

The movie "28 Days Later," which came out in 2002, is generally considered the first outbreak in the modern-day zombie revival. However, The Walking Dead comics were close behind. The first issue premiered in October 2003, and that was only a few months after "28 Days Later" had been released in the United States. Both would go on to make their mark on pop culture, but only one would inspire a special-edition Hyundai crossover.

That came in 2014, when the automaker partnered with the zombie franchise to make the "Walking Dead" Special Edition Hyundai Tucson – it marked the 10th anniversary of the comic's debut. Of course, the TV series had been out for about four years at that point, and despite being one of the TV shows with the worst cars, it helped deliver a massive boost of interest in all things zombie.

The bloody-red handprint and splatter graphics were indeed pretty cool — or disturbingly extreme, depending on your point of view — but the only other upgrades in the package were interior badges, floor/cargo mats, and a "survival kit" that was supposed to help keep you alive during those critical first few days of the zombie apocalypse. That said, if you really want to outrun the walkers, you may be better off in some of the other Hyundai-sourced zombie machines we've seen in the past. Just be aware that those rides may not be exactly street legal — which won't matter much when society collapses under an onslaught of the undead.