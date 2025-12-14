10 Of The Worst Pimp My Ride Cars The Show Ever Produced

If you grew up with MTV music videos on in the background while you got ready for school and remember playing "Need For Speed Underground," then you were likely a fan of the television series "Pimp My Ride." For those of you who missed out, the show was hosted by Xhibit, a then-prominent rap artist. At the time, we were led to believe that folks would submit videos that showed just how raggedy their vehicles were and how badly they needed their rides to be pimped. If chosen, Xhibit would show up at their door and drive their vehicle to a shop for an extensive makeover. For the first four seasons, the modifications were performed by West Coast Customs.

Unfortunately, the magic of the show has since evaporated. It wasn't exactly shocking for fans to find out that much of the show was staged: Reporters from various outlets interviewed contestants and discovered that, in addition to some of the antics, a lot of the hardware was removed from the vehicles after the show was recorded. Given the ridiculousness of some of the modifications, we're sure most of the owners weren't too upset.

Still, knowing that "Pimp My Ride" actually kind of sucked behind the scenes has caused the reruns to age like milk. Moreover, the outlandish designs might've been mad cool back in the day, but today they're downright cringe. With that in mind, we put together a list of some of the worst "Pimp My Ride" cars the show ever produced. Sure, we could've taken this in the other direction, but highlighting the downfall of Y2K trends is a bit cathartic. And unlike metallic running sneakers, we think it's best if most of these design elements were left in the past.