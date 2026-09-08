Living By The Ocean Can Be A Dream, But Your Car Will Think It's A Nightmare

Living near any coastline can be lovely, with easy access to beaches, gorgeous ocean vistas, and lovely sea breezes. However, salty sea air can wreak havoc on your car's metal bits, which is kinda what cars are made of.

Some vehicles are inherently worse than others when it comes to rust, like body-on-frame trucks and SUVs with exposed frame rails. Toyota's 2005-2010 Tacoma, 2005-2008 Sequoia, and 2007-2008 Tundra are examples of these vehicles. In 2016, Toyota settled a class-action lawsuit, valued at up to $3.4 billion, over allegations of improper rust protection on those models. Still, no car type particularly enjoys oceanside living. Additionally, some coastal areas are much worse for vehicles than others, including regions with greater heat, humidity, wind, and flooding. With this in mind, we see how different environmental factors directly cause this rust.

Let's take a closer look at these environmental factors and their impact on vehicle rust so you can mitigate the damage if you live in such an area or avoid buying a car from one.