Honda Civic Si, Ford Ambulance Camper, Suzuki Cappuccino: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, happy Friday. It's absolutely gorgeous out here in New York City, and only three of my limbs are in some state of disrepair from rock climbing. Sure, you might argue that three limbs is most of the limbs the average person has, but I would argue that my right leg is in perfect shape. That's the leg for operating the pedals on a motor vehicle, so all is fine.

This week we've got some interesting offerings, from Honda art cars to Ford ambulances you can live in. We even have one of the major rules of this blog being broken, simply because I was very intrigued by a listing — and no, it's not one of the cars in the headline. Unfortunately, I'm told it's not exactly great SEO to put ten cars in a headline, but I'm not entirely convinced. Anyway, on to this week's collection of the Dopest Cars.