Honda Civic Si, Ford Ambulance Camper, Suzuki Cappuccino: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online
Folks, happy Friday. It's absolutely gorgeous out here in New York City, and only three of my limbs are in some state of disrepair from rock climbing. Sure, you might argue that three limbs is most of the limbs the average person has, but I would argue that my right leg is in perfect shape. That's the leg for operating the pedals on a motor vehicle, so all is fine.
This week we've got some interesting offerings, from Honda art cars to Ford ambulances you can live in. We even have one of the major rules of this blog being broken, simply because I was very intrigued by a listing — and no, it's not one of the cars in the headline. Unfortunately, I'm told it's not exactly great SEO to put ten cars in a headline, but I'm not entirely convinced. Anyway, on to this week's collection of the Dopest Cars.
1990 Honda Civic Si - $7,000
This is the kind of Civic Si hatch I'd expect to see rolling around Los Angeles, but for some reason this one is on Long Island. It's such a Genre of build: Rota wheels, Skunk2 coilovers, replica HKS intake, Momo steering wheel on an NRG hub. Everything in its right place, and every classic hallmark of a builder with more enthusiasm than cash.
What makes this fascinating, though, is the wrap. This is an amount of effort that you normally wouldn't see on Rota wheels, and you only get it here because the seller didn't pay labor — it's a totally DIY job, but one that looks absolutely wild. I would daily this livery, no questions asked, and if this seller isn't already a wrap designer then they've got a promising future in it. Even if the installation is, in the seller's words, "definitely a 20 footer hahaha."
1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four - $42,000
I've been keeping up on Victoria Scott's "Transgender Smokey and the Bandit" recently, and it's gotten me thinking about Celica GT-Fours again. I know, I know, this isn't the right generation of the car (Vicki prefers the pop-up headlights), but I've always loved the ST205 better than any other Celica. It's just such a good shape, such a fantastic design, and it has the all-wheel-drive performance to match.
Fun fact, this era of Celica is part of how I got my job at Jalopnik. One of the questions in my interview was just a photo of a parking lot — a regular, average parking lot outside a sporting event in the mis-2000s — and the ask, "Which car in this picture would you want?" I picked out a Celica of this era, and apparently that was a factor in me ending up here writing this. It wasn't a dealbreaker, at least. Given that I'm here.
2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 - $6,800
I still remember when the Tenere 700 was new, when you could barely get your hands on one for MSRP used, let alone finding one cheaper (or new). It was noteworthy when they dropped under $10,000 on Marketplace — I'm pretty sure I covered the first four-figure listing I saw in Dopest — but now we're getting into a new era. This Tenere is under $7,000, and it has desirable mods for that money.
The rear rack, the foot pegs, the exhaust, the tail tidy, this Tenere even has some more model-specific mods that seem to address specific issues people have with the T7 platform. The one thing that I'm not sold on is the inclusion of two-finger levers — nice when you're planning to drop the bike off road, sure, but kind of a pain the rest of the time. Get some properly-sized levers that fold when you drop the bike, rather than dealing with shorty levers all the time.
1998 Volvo V70 T5 Wagon - $800
I've been on a big wagon kick recently, and this V70 hits the mark in a truly beautiful way. For some reason, all the cheap wagons in the New York City area are Volvos, and I have absolutely no issue with that — I'm not sure Volvo has ever had a design miss. If it has, it certainly wasn't this era of longroofs. Longrooves?
I haven't had a wagon for a long time, but these Volvos always tempt me. Throw a handful of friends in the seats, load the back up with ropes and harnesses and quickdraws, and make your way out to the Gunks for a weekend trip. Sleep in the trunk with the seats folded down if it's too cold outside for the tent. I should measure out to see if this is short enough, tip to tail, to navigate my building's tiny parking area — probably not, but it's worth a shot.
2001 Ford E450 Ambulance Camper - $30,000
I keep seeing listings for ambulances that say "ready for conversion," and I've never really believed the ads. How could you turn an ambulance, with such little interior space, into a camper? Well, someone did it with this Ford E450 ambulance, and it actually seems to have worked out great.
Bed, sink, water tank and heater, toilet, solar installation — this is really a very complete build. The only issue is the lack of a shower, which the seller says isn't an issue because there's an outdoor shower. Given the seller lives in Massachusetts, though, I feel like they'd know that an outdoor shower isn't a year-round solution. I simply will not be showering outdoors in January, no matter how cool a vehicle I get to live in. I just don't think ambulances have the headroom for a proper indoor shower, and that's sort of a dealbreaker for a full-time camper.
2025 Can-Am Pulse - $6,990
Normally I have a rule against putting dealer-listed cars in Dopest, but I'm making an exception here. This Can-Am Pulse is one of very few on Marketplace, but it's listed for less than $7,000 — the kind of price it should really have cost new, if Can-Am wanted it to be competitive. For $6,990, this is absolutely a bike worth buying.
I reviewed the Pulse a while back, and I liked just about everything about it except the price. It's a great little city bike, an efficient and fun way to get from point A to point B at sub-highway speeds, but it just cost far too much relative to its competition — on the numbers, it competes with something like a Kawasaki Ninja 500. Seven grand gets the bike into the right range, though, where never buying gas or oil again starts to make up the price difference.
2006 Saab 9-2x Aero - $4,000
The Saab 9-2X Aero is just a classier WRX wagon, so I love that this one is in simply godawful shape. Mismatched panels, rattlecan paint, rust poking through — I love it. The seller claims the power steering and brakes are bad too, but says it's all worth it because the Saab is cheaper to insure. I believe that it is, but I also can't believe that a 20-year-old Subaru would be wildly expensive to insure either.
The one concern with buying an old Subaru, of course, is making sure it's been well-maintained. This one is a little concerning on that front, just because the seller doesn't seem to quite know what they're talking about. This is listed as a 2006 9-2x Aero, but the seller says the engine is a two-liter — the engine that the Saab had in 2005. For 2006, the car got the EJ255 motor that the '06 WRX got in its Hawkeye facelift. If you don't know things like that about your own car, do you know how often it needs you to top off its Rotella T6?
1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V - $15,000
We've had our fair share of Evo VIIIs and Evo IXs in these slides but I think this is our first Evo V — not a car you see in the States often. This is also a stunningly cheap Evo, but its condition justifies the price. The seller says it's rusty, the oil pan leaks, and the condition of the factory silver paint beneath the bright blue paint is unknown. Assume the paint's not great, given everything else.
This Evo does, however, have upgraded Evo VIII Brembo brakes. That's a nice add, though it may well be responsible for the car's lack of factory wheels — the car sits on Enkei winter wheels in the ad, but the seller says it will come on Volk TE37s with worn-out summer tires for the right price. Given what TE37s cost, that could be worth it for the wheels and parts alone.
2004 Honda Shadow - $1,500
I read somewhere that Japanese cruisers are the least-desirable bikes in New York City, even to thieves, so I've been eyeing them as they come up in my Marketplace feed. This Honda Shadow is genuinely tempting, even if I dislike the modern LED headlight. I'm not even a cruiser girlie, but I love the idea of a metric cruiser, a sissy bar, and the open road. Imagine motorcycling to the crag to climb, with your belayer in the pillion seat. Isn't that the dream?
Personally I'd prefer a metric cruiser over most comparably-priced Harleys, just because $1,500 doesn't get you much from Milwaukee — you could maybe get something from the AMF era, in case you feel like your driveway doesn't have enough oil on it already. I think my landlord would frown upon me for such decorations, so I'll take the metric. I'll take the derision from the HOG guys over eviction any day of the week.
1991 Suzuki Cappuccino - $8,500
I'm a little fascinated that this Cappuccino is available in New York, given that we're staunchly against registering kei cars here in the Empire State. Maybe that Virginia plate is some kind of fancy workaround, an out-of-state registration from a state that likes kei cars better than we do, but I want to dream that the Suzuki is really registered here.I want to believe.
I haven't been in a Cappuccino, but I have sat in an Autozam AZ-1. At 5'11", I was surprised how well I fit — it was worse than my old NA Miata, sure, but it wasn't as terrible as I thought it would be. What I'm saying is, this is a perfectly suitable vehicle for Americans. Why aren't we all driving Cappuccinos to work? Wouldn't that be a better world, where everyone got the thrill of a little go-kart of a car on the way to work each day?