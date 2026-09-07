Goodyear's Nearly Forgotten Glowing Tire Experiment Was A Flop

Car design has evolved tremendously since the Benz Patent-Motorwagen (widely considered the first passenger car) debuted in the late 1800s. However, the only parts of a car that make contact with the road — the tires — look like black rubber circles to this day. During the 1950s and '60s, when American car designs were dripping with extravagance and futurism, tire manufacturer Goodyear saw an opportunity to hop on that bandwagon and lend the humble car tire a major visual evolution.

In 1961, Goodyear debuted a translucent tire that could be dyed different colors and illuminated from within — think ambient lighting for tires. The main ingredient behind this innovation was neothane, a polyurethane-based material developed by Goodyear chemists William Larson and Anthony Finelli. Unlike conventional black rubber, neothane could be molded into translucent tires. Goodyear then added dyes to create different colors, then fitted wheels with 18 small light bulbs that illuminated the tires from the inside. The result was a set of tires that glowed brightly at night in colors like yellow, red, green, or blue.

Goodyear spent roughly a decade developing, testing, and showing off its glowing tire technology, including public runs through downtown Miami and Manhattan. However, despite all the work that went into them and the swathes of attention they received, Goodyear's glowing tires failed to go into production due to safety and performance issues, as well as prohibitive manufacturing costs.