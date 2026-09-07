After Chrysler Bought AMC, We Almost Got This V8 Sports Sedan

No doubt one of the most influential people in automotive history, Lee Iacocca has been associated with his share of famous rides over the years. The Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental Mark III from his time at the Blue Oval are just some of the highlights, as are the Plymouth Voyager and Dodge Viper launched during his tenure at Chrysler. But even Iacocca had some swings and misses, like the Eagle Optima sports sedan introduced in 1990.

Sleek and sexy on the outside, with a 4.0-liter, 32-valve all-aluminum V8 under the hood, the Optima previewed Chrysler's new cab-forward design philosophy. The look would appear in production form for cars like the 2002 Chrysler 300M that we found for sale in 2025. The idea was to push the windshield and A-pillar forward toward the front of the car, allowing for a much more spacious feel inside and a striking new appearance on the outside.

The cab-forward cars would go on to be an impressive success for Chrysler, with the company selling more than 1.2 million of its cab-forward LH cars between their introduction in 1992 and the end of the first generation in 1997. Yet one thing that never carried over from the Optima was its V8. That's despite the fact that it actually would have fit in the production LH platform. The decision makes a kind of sense once you understand the Optima's backstory. Remember that Chrysler owned Lamborghini back then — overseeing the Italian brand from 1987 to 1994 — and the Optima actually owes its roots to a car that demanded at least a V8: the Lamborghini Portofino concept created under the Chrysler regime.