At $7,800, Would You Go Cab-Forward In This 2002 Chrysler 300M?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 300M is the shortest of all of Chrysler's turn-of-the-millennium LH platform cars, designed as such to make a stand in the European car scene. Let's see if this cab-forward sedan is priced to succeed in the here and now.

I'm always befuddled by people who wear Kirkland brand attire. Now, don't get me wrong. I like Costco as much as anybody, and would rue the day I had to give up my five-dollar chickens and buck-and-a-half hot dogs. That said, I feel no compulsion to strut my stuff festooned in Kirkland branding. Now imagine that clothing—hoodies, flip-flops, and the like—are from a bygone era, offered as "vintage wear" and, as such, carrying a premium price. Now they would be both embarrassing and expensive.

A similar conundrum faced us yesterday in the form of a 1980 Honda Civic 1500GL that had been locked away, Rapunzel-style, for two decades and now asked $13,000 for the opportunity to experience its old-school econobox charms. That price proved, in both comments and the vote, to be about as appealing a thought as me on the beach in a Kirkland-branded G-string. The result was the Honda falling in a substantial 83% "No Dice" loss.