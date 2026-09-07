What Does It Take To Straighten A Bent Axle?

Ever hit a massive pothole — or worse, another car — and find yourself stuck with a wheel that vibrates, wobbles, or doesn't want to turn? You may well have bent an axle, and now you're wondering if it can be fixed. Well, you're in luck: Axles can be repaired. The catch is, if you're Googling this, you're almost certainly not equipped to do it.

You may have heard tales of remanufactured axles being offered by shops, to save some money over factory-fresh units, and those are usually safe. After all, an axle (once you get past the CV joints) is just a metal rod — if metal can warp in one direction, it can often warp back.

The problem is that actually doing that work usually requires careful heating and even the occasional use of a hydraulic press. Theoretically, it might be possible to hit your busted axle with a blowtorch and push it back into shape, but as with some other automotive repair skills, axle straightening is a job best left to those with the proper tools.