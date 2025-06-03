These Are The Stories Behind Our Readers' First Car Crashes

My mom bought a 1985 4Runner new to go off-roading with my uncle who also had a 4Runner. While my mom daily-drove the 4Runner, off-road driving was usually left to my stepdad. When I became a teenager, I was allowed to drive the 4Runner around the places we camped in the desert, learning to use the clutch, shifting, starting and stopping on hills, etc. I got as much seat time as I could on these trips, but rarely got out of 2nd gear.

Then one year a trip to Death Valley was planned for the day after Christmas. My stepdad could not attend due to work. We planned on entering the park via maintained dirt roads. The fact that my stepdad wasn't there, didn't cross my mind so much. I just figured mom would drive the whole trip. However, when we pulled off the pavement, mom asked if I wanted to drive. YES!

The road was maybe two lanes wide and well maintained, thus my uncle cranked up the speed. I was in 4th gear doing 50mph to keep up. The road began to rise up a hill. I lost sight of my uncle when he crested the hill. When I crested the hill, the road made a left that probably should have been negotiated at 20mph max.

I hit the brakes and downshifted in an attempt to negotiate the turn. Rear end came around and the right rear tire caught the soft shoulder while it was sliding sideways.

I had a knot on my forehead and she had some cuts from glass.

Based on the debris field and the distance, we figured that we'd rolled over 3 times.

I turned 14 the following April.