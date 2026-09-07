City Rewarding Safe Drivers With Never-Ending Green Lights Sees Dramatic Drop In Speeds And Crashes

The U.S. has a speeding problem, one that has given drivers the impression that consistently driving over the speed limit is fine because everyone else is doing it. Studies revealed that higher speeds leads to an increase in crashes, so instead of punishing drivers which has sorta worked, cities like Portland, Oregon and Albuquerque, New Mexico are incentivizing drivers who follow the posted speed limits. The gift? Green lights. And according to AP News, it's helped reduce speeds and crashes along the busy corridors where these signals are being used.

The operation as it's been coined is called "Rest in Red" and it's not entirely new. Rest in red, as explained by Portland's Bureau of Transportation, are signals using timing or active radar to scan vehicle speed to activate green lights. The intersection lights remain red until a vehicle approaches it. With speed radars, the operation can help keep things more fluid so, if an approaching driver falls within the speed limit range, the sensor will trigger a green light when the car approaches. For speeding drivers, the light will remain red and force the driver to come to a stop. The aim is to punish drivers who are speeding.

Use of this operation has had promising results. A study back from 1977 for the Public Works Journal looked at Rest in Red implemented at intersections and found that its usage reduced average speeds and accidents (if in areas where they were not already low). Albuquerque, which implemented this operation at several of its intersections a few years ago has said that less than 50% of its drivers are speeding, while also reducing the overall speed of speeders. It's also seen a dramatic drop in crashes and resulting injuries along one of its busy roads.