This IIHS Top Safety Pick Winner May Also Cost The Most To Insure

Let's start by separating the what from the why. The top safety pick in question is the Tesla Model 3. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has a tiered system for rating the safety of a car. The Top Safety Pick+ is its highest score. Top Safety Pick isn't actually "top" — that's what the plus (+) sign is reserved for. In 2025, the Model 3 earned a Top Safety Pick score; but in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, the Model 3 sat supreme as a Top Safety Pick+ awardee. In 2025, it fell off that perch for underperforming in IIHS's updated moderate overlap front crash test, along with having merely acceptable headlamps and being dinged for inadequate seatbelt alerts and harder-to-use child seat anchors. This year, the 2026 Model 3 doesn't yet merit a Top Safety Pick rating.

Still, the Model 3's overall IIHS safety scorecard is very good. And you'd think that would lead to lower insurance costs. However, according to the website Insurify, which compares rates across providers, the average full-coverage bill for a Model 3 is a painful $308 a month or $3,696 annually – almost double the average, which sits at $187 per month. Even a costlier BMW 5 Series will run you $277 a month.

Now the why. EVs as a class are proving more expensive to repair, so, in turn, insurers charge more. Yes, having automated braking systems that rely on sensors at the front of the car should help reduce severe accidents. But EVs also have vulnerable tech like batteries. An insurance claims management company called Mitchell shows that while EV repair costs are finally falling, from 30% higher than repairs on gas-powered cars in 2024 to 25% higher last year, they say EVs' greater electrical complexity and time-consuming calibrations lead to more costly fixes. And guess which manufacturer leads all EV repair claims?