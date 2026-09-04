What Is The Best Car To Be Chauffeured In?

In this job, I've been very lucky to spend time in the back of some of the best, highest-dollar luxury cars in the world: Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, Mercedes-Maybachs. You name it, I've sampled the splendors of its rear seats. Hell, I've even checked out the rear seats on cars that aren't even out yet, like the Mercedes-Benz VLE and Genesis GV90, both of which are going to be fantastic chauffeur vehicles.

The thing is, none of these are the best chauffeur vehicles, because that honor can only go to one car: the stretch limousine. Yes, I know they've fallen out of vogue in recent years — reduced mostly to taking kids to prom or Italians to their wedding — but I'm telling you, it's time for a comeback. Two of the most important things in a good chauffeur vehicle are space and presence, and what has more space and presence than a 35-foot-long Lincoln Town Car with a turning radius the length of an aircraft carrier? Literally nothing.

Look at Kevin McCallister above. No one looks happier than him in that limo, and no one looks like he's more wrapped in luxury. You know I'm right, but if you've somehow convinced yourself that I'm wrong, drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what the best chauffeur vehicle is. As always, I'm giving away cash prizes to those who explain their answers.