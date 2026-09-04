Maine Once Buried 20,000 Tires Under A Road, But Here's Why No One Does This Anymore

Back in 1992, the state of Maine shoved about 20,000 old tires worth of rubber underneath a stretch of Dingley Road in the town of Richmond. It was an experiment to see if the state could basically kill two birds with one stone: help roads hold up to the freeze-thaw cycle that causes potholes, and cut down on rubber waste, too.

The freeze-thaw cycle is the phenomenon of water in the ground wreaking havoc on roads when temperatures swing between seasons. We know what you're picturing, though, and no, they didn't just stack a bunch of tires in the ground, Costco Tire Center-style, and pour gravel on it. Old tires were shredded into chips measuring 2 to 3 inches, then stacked into a layer 6 to 12 inches thick, and only then did they pour about two feet of gravel on it.

Developed by University of Maine civil engineer Dana Humphrey, the scientific rationale behind this was that old tire rubber is relatively light, a better insulator than soil, and drains moisture well. Maine also had way too much of it with nowhere good to go — after all, tires expire even if they're not physically worn out yet.

And guess what? In the short term, it seemed to work. When that first spring swung around, the 600-foot tire rubber-filled section had about half the frost penetration and was in much better shape than the regular gravel-only sections of that same road, which were almost impossible to drive on. With this result, another "rubber road," finished with asphalt this time, was planned to be built in North Yarmouth.