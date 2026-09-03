'Gran Turismo 7' Spec IV Update Brings Back Autumn Ring Track, Adds Iconic Race Cars Like The Citroën 2CV And Honda Stepwgn

PlayStation held another one of its State of Play streams this morning, showing off trailers for a bunch of new games and updates to the existing ones. Most exciting to us here at Jalopnik is the announcement of the Spec IV update for "Gran Turismo 7" that will come out later this year. (Actually, that's a lie because I was most excited about the new "Resident Evil" movie clip, but I digress.)

Game studio Polyphony Digital has been good about giving "Gran Turismo 7" lots of regular updates since its release in 2022, and while most of those are relegated to a few new cars and maybe a new track, the game has rolled out a couple major "Spec" updates that bring a lot more content to the game. This new Spec IV update, which will release in two parts in October and December, is adding two new tracks, a dozen new cars, a kid-friendly Family Mode, and all sorts of other content.