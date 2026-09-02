'F*** All, What Is This?' Oil Executives Don't Seem To Believe In Trump's Venezuelan Oil Scheme

The Trump administration is looking for a quick and easy way to bring gas prices down in the U.S. Unfortunately, the idea of doing that by importing oil from Venezuela is far-fetched at best. I suppose we should have known this from the beginning. After all, Trump did call it "the biggest oil deal in world history," according to CNN.

Industry executives told Politico that the fields targeted for production are going to take years to actually develop, and they have expressed very little confidence that the deal was going to bear much fruit.

Here's what they told Politico:

"F*** all, what is this?" said an executive at one oil company granted anonymity to speak frankly about the administration's plans. "This thing is way too big for a company with no capabilities and no credibility." Some in Caracas, too, said the Trump administration's support should extend to a wider range of firms, especially smaller operators. "Investing in one company could be a starting point, but I think it needs a bigger approach," said Alejandro Sucre, a Caracas-based investor who is pitching a fund backing oil and mining projects in Venezuela. "You're not going to give 65 billion barrels of reserves to one company, right? That doesn't make any sense." It's not just industry officials expressing doubt. Giving the U.S. ownership of an asset seen as a national treasure is already drawing heat from across the political spectrum, according to Liliana Diaz, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center.

Diaz told Politico that hardliners have already objected to giving up sovereignty over a resource like oil, pointing to "constitutional legitimacy," not that I think Trump really cares about that.

There are other issues Trump's plan faces, such as the fact that the fields themselves aren't nearly ready for the sort of production that is planned. Apparently, about half of them are located in the country's Orinoco Belt — hundreds of miles off the coast, and they lack sufficient infrastructure to bring extra-heavy crude to market, Politico says. It's possible that those fields would produce anything meaningful until the 22nd century. No, I'm not kidding.

That's not the end of the timeline issues, either. The White House's fact sheet says the Venezuelan government has offered 100 years of access to the fields, but interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez says the lease would last for 25 years. Who the hell knows, man.