Why Cars Made The Switch To 12-Volt From 6-Volt Batteries

If the battery is a car's heart, the electrical architecture — its wires, electronic control units, sensors, and more — is its cardiovascular system. Similar to how the heart pumps blood around the cardiovascular system, the battery supplies current to the electrical architecture, and the voltage rating signifies the "pressure" of circulation.

Before the mid-1950s, 6-volt batteries were the universal standard in the automotive industry as cars were powered by engines with relatively low compression ratios (usually under 7:1), and had basic lighting and minimal electrical accessories. Simply put, 6-volt batteries were sufficient for the job because there wasn't much of an electrical architecture in those older cars — the battery largely performed basic functions like delivering enough juice to crank the engine and maintaining the flow of power to the spark plugs for steady operation.

However, as engines grew in size, compression ratios climbed, and cars offered more electricity-sapping features in the 1950s, 6-volt batteries started struggling under the increased load and faced difficulties in engine-starting. So the industry moved over to 12-volt systems, which handled newer cars' electrical needs, were more cost-effective due to reduced wiring, and were more durable.