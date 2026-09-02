Tiger Woods Loses Driver's License For 5 Years After Pleading No Contest In DUI Crash

For those of us who aren't super into golf, at this point Tiger Woods is arguably known for his, er, spotty driving record about as much as he is for the sport in which he's considered one of the greatest to ever play. As a result of his most recent driving snafu, it will now be illegal for him to drive a car at all for the next five years.

This past March, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusing to submit to a lawful test after a two-vehicle collision that left his Range Rover SV on its side. Per ESPN, he struck a plea deal this Wednesday that would see him convicted of reckless driving and refusal to submit a lawful test — it's a no-contest plea, which is notably not an admission of guilt. This is a change of tune from his initial plea of not guilty. The deal involves a $1,500 fine and, most crucially, a license suspension lasting five years.