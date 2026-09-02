Tiger Woods Loses Driver's License For 5 Years After Pleading No Contest In DUI Crash
For those of us who aren't super into golf, at this point Tiger Woods is arguably known for his, er, spotty driving record about as much as he is for the sport in which he's considered one of the greatest to ever play. As a result of his most recent driving snafu, it will now be illegal for him to drive a car at all for the next five years.
This past March, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusing to submit to a lawful test after a two-vehicle collision that left his Range Rover SV on its side. Per ESPN, he struck a plea deal this Wednesday that would see him convicted of reckless driving and refusal to submit a lawful test — it's a no-contest plea, which is notably not an admission of guilt. This is a change of tune from his initial plea of not guilty. The deal involves a $1,500 fine and, most crucially, a license suspension lasting five years.
A long time coming
Judge Darren Steele told the golf legend that he is suspending his license "for the safety of the public," and that if he were to be caught driving under the suspension, "you would go immediately back to jail."
The March 2026 crash famously isn't Woods' first rodeo with rolled-over SUVs or DUIs. The most serious incident would probably be the single-vehicle February 2021 crash in which he rolled a Genesis GV80 multiple times in Southern California. There was apparently no indication that intoxication was a factor, but speed was, with Woods reportedly going more than 84 mph in a 45 zone at the time. He suffered serious injuries to his right leg and required emergency surgery.
Back in 2017, Woods was arrested and slapped with a DUI after he was found asleep in the driver's seat of his car that was visibly damaged. Multiple pain medications were later found in his system. In 2009, Woods drove into a tree and a fire hydrant on his neighbor's Florida property, resulting in a careless driving citation. With that history in mind, perhaps that license suspension should've come a little sooner.