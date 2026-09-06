What The BCI Group Size Number On Your Car Battery Means

For passenger vehicles, the BCI group size numbering system uses two- or three-digit codes, sometimes followed by a letter — Group 86 and Group 153R, for example — to categorize batteries according to precise dimensional tolerances. A group size number is built from four distinct characteristics.

The first is physical size, where batteries in the same group must match in length, width, and height with a tolerance of about 0.08 inches. Next comes battery performance, which refers to the burst of power needed to turn over an engine at zero degrees Fahrenheit and is typically measured in cold cranking amps (CCA). The third is terminal position, which keeps the car's positive and negative cables correctly aligned with the battery's respective terminals. Finally there's chemistry, where a battery is assumed to be of the standard flooded lead-acid type unless otherwise specified with a unique tag, like absorbed glass mat (AGM) or enhanced flooded battery (EFB). Even lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in electric vehicles, are assigned an "LFP" label per the BCI nomenclature.

Coming to the letters that follow the BCI group size number, they can be a descriptor for the terminals, such as "R," which signifies that the terminals are reversed compared to the standard version of the BCI group, or "F," which indicates a swapped terminal layout often used by Ford cars. The letters can also signal a tall case design (T) or a marine-grade battery (M) that's built for watercraft.