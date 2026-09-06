4 Jeep Models With Surprisingly Low Resale Value
The Jeep brand is built on the promise of go-anywhere ruggedness, and proponents will have you believe that Jeeps are so reliable they will be running long after civilization has collapsed. But we're not here to argue the merits and demerits of owning a Jeep — the brand has earned its reputation through decades of off-road prowess, even though every single car on this list is a pavement princess. What we're here to talk about is resale value and depreciation for Jeep models. While the brand does okay overall, there are some standouts, and not in the good way.
CarEdge data says many Jeep models shed roughly half their value over five years, and this is more or less par for the car course. This is nothing to write home about in either direction, and plenty of cars fare much worse. A Jeep, then, is neither a spectacular way to lose money (remember, we're talking resale, not repairs), nor to store value. But this averageness hides the interesting cases, and ol' Jeep has a couple. Here and there in the lineup are models that shed their value with serious enthusiasm, especially at the pricier, electrified corner of things. That is grim news if you're buying new, and great news if you're patient and waiting for someone else to tank the first hit. Here are four Jeep models that have low resale value — compared to the rest of the brand's lineup.
Jeep Cherokee
First up, we have the Jeep Cherokee, which got redesigned in 2026 and lost its trail rating. Introduced way back in 1974 as a family hauler, the Cherokee is now a midsize SUV that seems to offer the perfect blend of looks, practicality, and performance that the modern buyer would want. According to data from iSeeCars, it retains 50.5% of its original value.
The Cherokee has also had an interesting recent history. Jeep paused Cherokee production in early 2023 to prepare for its next-generation replacement, which ultimately launched as a 2026 model. Given this hiatus, it's no surprise that Jeep sold only 2,839 units in 2024 and 527 in 2025.
The current 2026 Jeep Cherokee is electrified with a hybrid system across the board — and electrification leads to more depreciation, generally speaking. With the 2026 model retailing for $35,000 as base MSRP ($1,995 destination), the iSeeCars data points to a resale value of about $17,700 in 2031.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
A lot has changed for the Jeep Grand Cherokee over the past decade. Apart from its size, the things that differentiate it from the Jeep Cherokee include an available third row, greater towing capability, and a steeper price tag. iSeeCars says that the Grand Cherokee will hold 50% of its value after five years. A big reason for the fall in values would be that the Grand Cherokee is the most popular Jeep model.
For instance, in 2025, Jeep sold 210,082 Grand Cherokee models — and high sales volume would result in a larger supply of used vehicles on the market after a couple of years. Simple supply and demand economics would dictate that used prices would need to fall further to entice people to go used, versus buying a new model.
At the time of writing this in September 2026, there were more than 20,000 used Grand Cherokees from 2021 or newer on aggregator websites like AutoTempest and AutoTrader. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the now-discontinued PHEV (designated the 4xe) version of the Grand Cherokee fared slightly worse, with iSeeCars saying it depreciated by 53.3% over the same five years — meaning it retained 46.7% of its as-new value. A 2026 Grand Cherokee has an MSRP of $38,920 and a destination fee of $1,995 — so predictive math suggests it would be worth about $20,000 in half a decade.
Jeep Recon
Another vehicle that fares rather poorly in the resale value department is the Jeep Recon, the most open-air EV on sale. For those who haven't heard, the Recon is an all-electric midsize SUV that looked quite promising on paper, featuring removable doors and windows, good power figures, and the fact that it came trail-rated out of the box. A big disclaimer that we should mention here is that the Recon is one of the newest Jeep models, period, so we don't know how it will fare across the coming years. However, if we had to venture a guess, we'd say not too well.
This is not on account of the Recon being a bad vehicle — far from it. It's exciting to see a truly off-road-capable 4x4 coming to market, even if only a fraction of owners may ever take it off asphalt. However, this is a trend we've seen, where the exciting new EV that comes out is just overpriced ($66,995 MSRP, $1,995 destination in 2026), and finding parts and labor once the vehicle is out of warranty becomes an issue.
Now, iSeeCars says that the Jeep Recon will retain 43.5% of its original value after the first five years, which seems like a reasonable estimate. There is precedent for this, with Kelley Blue Book projecting the GMC Sierra EV will shed around $55,000 of its value over five years, while the Kia EV9 will drop by approximately $37,000. Further, iSeeCars says that EVs tend to lose about 57% of value in the same period, making them the lowest category in terms of value retention. So, yes, the Recon should retain only about 43% of its value, but it may surprise us yet.
Jeep Wagoneer S
The Jeep Wagoneer S has the worst fate of the Jeep lineup, at least according to iSeeCars, which says that the model will only hold 40% of its original value after five years. With its current base MSRP of $65,200 and destination charge of $1,995, the iSeeCars data tells us that it'll be worth about $26,000 by the end of the decade. In terms of the number of units sold, Jeep managed to move 10,864 units of the Wagoneer S for the 2025 model year, which isn't too shabby — but isn't particularly good either. It's also worth mentioning that the regular Wagoneer (39,907 units sold in 2025) seems to fare a lot better than the S model.
Data from iSeeCars pegs the regular Wagoneer at 53.8% of retained value after five years, which is noticeably better than the 40% for the Wagoneer S. The now-discontinued Wagoneer used to retail for $59,945 as the base sticker price in 2025 — though it was an ICE model, not an EV, so the numbers aren't exactly comparable. We thought we'd mention both since the cars shared a nameplate. Based on these values, the estimate is that a standard 2025 Wagoneer will be worth about $32,250 at the end of the 2020s. Again, given that the Wagoneer S is an EV, the value-retention numbers were never in its favor, which is a shame since it's a really nice SUV.
Methodology
Data was sourced primarily from iSeeCars. When we calculated the resale dollar value of a car on this list, we used the MSRP before doing the math, leaving out the destination charge to stay consistent with iSeeCars' methodology.
To research current pricing, we looked at aggregator sites like AutoTempest and AutoTrader, selected 2021-or-newer vehicles, and filtered out models above 100,000 miles. While none of the Jeep models on this list will make anyone's jaw drop with how bad the resale value is, we benchmarked them against the Jeep brand as a whole. Lower resale numbers for Jeep may be coming, given that the automaker raised its prices significantly a few years ago.