4 Jeep Models With Surprisingly Low Resale Value

The Jeep brand is built on the promise of go-anywhere ruggedness, and proponents will have you believe that Jeeps are so reliable they will be running long after civilization has collapsed. But we're not here to argue the merits and demerits of owning a Jeep — the brand has earned its reputation through decades of off-road prowess, even though every single car on this list is a pavement princess. What we're here to talk about is resale value and depreciation for Jeep models. While the brand does okay overall, there are some standouts, and not in the good way.

CarEdge data says many Jeep models shed roughly half their value over five years, and this is more or less par for the car course. This is nothing to write home about in either direction, and plenty of cars fare much worse. A Jeep, then, is neither a spectacular way to lose money (remember, we're talking resale, not repairs), nor to store value. But this averageness hides the interesting cases, and ol' Jeep has a couple. Here and there in the lineup are models that shed their value with serious enthusiasm, especially at the pricier, electrified corner of things. That is grim news if you're buying new, and great news if you're patient and waiting for someone else to tank the first hit. Here are four Jeep models that have low resale value — compared to the rest of the brand's lineup.