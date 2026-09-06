Why Cities Institute Bans On Streetlights To Achieve 'Dark Sky Status'

Electric streetlights are valuable safety tools that became common in major American cities in the early 1910s. Their benefits are clear: improved road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike, crime deterrence, and support for local economies, to name just a few. It's remarkable how different a street can feel when streetlights go out or somehow magically turn purple, but some cities choose to ban bright streetlights in order to achieve 'dark sky status.'

In most urban areas, light pollution drowns out the thousands of stars that are visible to the naked eye at night, but dark sky communities and other dark-sky designated areas provide refuge from this kind of pollution. The stars in the night sky delighted and inspired our ancestors for thousands of years before the invention of electricity, but for the first time in human history, millions of humans can't easily bear witness to them. That's where these dark sky zones come into play, and their benefits impact more than just astronomers.

DarkSky International is an organization that's existed for over 30 years and started as a small Arizona-based nonprofit, but has expanded into over 20 countries around the world. Its mission is to restore the nighttime environment and protect communities and wildlife from light pollution. It officially recognizes International Dark Sky Places around the world, as well as certifying lighting products, designs, and installations that reduce light pollution. The organization doesn't do the banning of lights — that's up to local governments, but they'll certainly help facilitate the process.