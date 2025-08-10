With all of the chaos and unprecedented events of recent years, there's a sort of collective feeling that unbelievable things could happen and it wouldn't be all that surprising. As the phenomenon of otherworldly purple streetlights spans across the country, you'd be forgiven if you fell for any of the wild rumors about what's causing it. The real cause is quite simple, actually: it's a manufacturing defect that appears to affect a popular government contractor's product.

For the young'uns who don't remember this, streetlights used to emit a more yellowish orange light because they were a different type of bulb called sodium vapor lamps. Those lamps required more energy to operate, they created a lot of heat in the process, and their yellowish light (like that on old French cars) cut through fog better than white light. But the LED technology that replaced sodium vapor lamps does a better job of emulating sunlight, even though most LED headlight upgrades don't really work.

LED streetlights also require less energy to operate, so as LED technology came more into the mainstream, cities decided to replace the old power-hungry sodium vapor lamps with efficient LED streetlights. Here's why those LED streetlights turn purple.