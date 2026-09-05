The Mercedes M104 Inline-Six Made The W124 300CE A German 2JZ Sleeper

Mercedes has a history of building big engines. Its best in-house offering was the V12 from the W140 S-Class, one of the most complex cars ever made. Meanwhile, most Americans best knew the three-pointed star for its diesel-powered engines. Despite this history, the arrival of the M104 inline-six in 1989 — and the subsequent iconic 300CE — allowed Mercedes to have a viable rival to Toyota's 1991 2JZ engine.

The W124 300CE isn't an attention-grabbing car. Its proportions are upright and composed, and the body lines restrained to the point of near-invisibility in traffic. A driver who didn't know what to look for could park next to one every day and never register it as anything beyond an inconspicuous German coupe. And yet, it's still a stellar pick for enthusiasts looking for a bargain performance icon.

What most people miss from a cursory glance at the rear-wheel-drive coupe is the M104. At its peak, Mercedes' bulletproof 3.2-liter inline-six produced 217 horsepower in European specification — though it was dampened to 180 horsepower in North American models to satisfy emissions requirements. The 300CE had similar specs to the ubiquitous W124 saloons of the time while also providing a tighter driving experience that enthusiasts yearned for.