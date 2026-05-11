Why Mercedes' U.S. Diesel Sales In The 80s Went From 4-Out-Of-5 To Footnote

Back in 1976, MB debuted the W123 chassis that's widely regarded as over-engineered. Its various models may possess timeless iconic styling, but what's more important is how they were put together. Offering good corrosion resistance, suspension lasting 300,000 miles, and engines that were designed not to need a major service until the odometer hits at least 600,000, they were bulletproof. It was a time when built-to-last mattered, and some high-mileage Mercedes models certainly prove this. Later, the W126 and W201 followed the same formula in '78 and '84, respectively.

A plethora of engines came in '70s and '80s Benzes, but those running on diesel were the most popular. The gasoline crisis of the '70s certainly spurred this on, since automakers were looking for ways to bolster fuel economy and diesel could do the job.

The W123 300D featured an OM617 3.0-liter inline-five that produced 80 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque when it hit dealers in 1977. Once turbocharged in 1982, those figures increased to 121 and 170, respectively. The former got around 22-25 mpg combined, whereas the turbo variant dropped to 20-23 mpg. These figures aren't much by today's standards, but meant a lot back then.

Another highlight of the era was the W126 300SDL of 1986. Under its hood was the turbocharged OM603 3.0-liter inline-six which put out 148 hp and 201 lb. ft of torque, and was good for 20-22 mpg.

No matter the model, overall solidity is a common theme. "Every­thing just seems to grow naturally from the car's basic mass," Csaba Csere of Car And Driver wrote of the '82 300CD in 1982. "The general im­pression is that you could go through anything with the 300CD and it would just turn around and ask for more."