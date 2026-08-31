Freedom Fuel gas stations are still alive and subjectively well, having continued to provide the American people with somewhat cheaper gas, which enabled the company to expand its original 17 stations to a whopping 29 by the end of August. But what looks healthy is coming off as capitalism-fueled smoke and mirrors, as operators of its gas stations have accrued over half a million dollars in unpaid environmental violations, according to The New York Times, and the Network itself now faces a lawsuit for selling $4 million worth of gas it never paid for. Don't worry about that, as the network will tell you it's just misinformation and baseless speculation.

The Times reports the lawsuit was filed in federal courts this month by Mansfield Energy against KRSM and its president, Syed Kazmi, for selling 1.1 million gallons of fuel worth $4 million without paying for it. According to the lawsuit, KRSM picked up the 1.1 million gallons of fuel from its Pennsylvania fuel supply terminal from May 21 to July 7, then went on to sell that at several of its Freedom Fuel Network gas stations, which by the end of that "pickup" period was selling it at a hefty discount. Mansfield Energy claims it hasn't received a dollar of the $4 million owed.

Yet Kazmi, and KRSM's lawyer, Mauro Tucci, told The Times that the company "disputes the allegations in this case, which is an accounting dispute over fuel invoices mis-priced by Mansfield Oil." In the lawsuit, Mansfield admitted there was a data error that delayed invoices to be distributed later (in July). When draft requests of those invoices were sent to KRSM, they were at first rejected. Phone calls later seemingly resolved the issue, and KRSM was said to have agreed to pay, but still has yet to.