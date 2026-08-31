Texas Funds Flock Camera Surveillance Network With $1 Car Insurance Fee Meant To Combat Catalytic Converter Theft

When Texas voters heard in 2023 that the state legislature had passed a law that would add a $1 fee to their car insurance bills, they probably didn't mind too much. Catalytic converter thefts were up at the time, and they were told the dollar would fund efforts to reduce those thefts. What they probably didn't expect was that a new Texas Tribune investigation would reveal the state spent tens of millions of dollars generated from that $1 fee on Flock cameras that keep everyone in the state under constant surveillance.

Over the last three years, the Texas Tribune found that Texas's Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority has used at least $30 million in catalytic-converter-theft-prevention fee funds to place more than 3,200 Flock cameras throughout the state. The MVCPA reportedly handed out at least 95 grants to local sheriff's offices and police departments for the purposes of adding about 2,000 Flock cameras to the state's surveillance network. On top of that, it gave the Texas Department of Public Safety nearly $16 million to add about 1,200 more cameras.

The MVCPA doesn't show any signs of stopping either. In August, it awarded DPS an additional $3 million to fund the installation of 583 more cameras on Texas tollways. That also tracks with MVCPA chair Miguel Rodriguez's stated goal to "cover the entire state" with surveillance cameras. In an email, Rodriguez told the Texas Tribune that the government surveilling every Texan is a necessary to ensure cops can successfully stalk their ex-wives fight crime: