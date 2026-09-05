The Original Ford Maverick Had This Awesome Option Not Available In 1974 Mustang IIs

By 1974, the classic muscle-car era was mostly a thing of the past. Pontiac did give the traditional formula one last go with the 1973-1974 Firebird SD-455, backed by a 455-cubic-inch V8 good for 290 net horses. But to give you an idea of how far the mighty had fallen, this was the most powerful V8 you could get in an American car at the time. The Dodge Charger with its "High Performance" V8 displacing 440 cubic inches clocked in at 275 horses. And if you walked into a U.S. Ford dealership back then, you'd have to go right by the 1974 Mustangs to find V8 power with options like the Maverick.

Technically, Ford's erstwhile muscle-car entry had become the Mustang II, which did not offer a V8 for 1974. Yes, its front suspension became popular with hot-rodders, but its biggest motor in 1974 was a 2.8-liter V6. In the Mustang II Mach 1, the mill made all of 105 horsepower. The current base Mustang delivers three times that output for the personal pan pizza generation.

As for the Maverick, its optional 302-cubic-inch V8 came online for 1971 to help grab attention with the Grabber models. Originally rated at 210 horsepower for the hi-po Grabber version, the motor was downgraded to 143 ponies in 1972 (mostly due to a switch from gross to net ratings), then limited to 140 horses for the 1973/1974 Grabber before falling to 129 in 1975. Yet it could still boss around the Mustang at the drag strip. The 1972 Grabber, with just 3 more ponies than the 1974, could run the quarter mile in 17.2 seconds. The Mustang Mach 1 took a full second longer.