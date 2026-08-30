The Origin Of The Ford Maverick Name Comes From A Guy Who Wouldn't Brand His Cattle

Lee Iacocca — the man behind the Mustang, the minivan, and the long-term car loan — had a new idea heading into the 1970s. As executive vice president of Ford at the time, he was pushing for an affordable small car to counter the growing presence of inexpensive imports –- which were changing the industry even before the oil crises that followed. The Maverick would be aimed directly at younger customers as well, and that gave Ford's marketing experts an idea of their own: Why not co-opt the word "maverick," meaning a kind of rugged individualist who doesn't follow the rules, and use it to get the youths into Ford's cheap new compact?

That's what happened, although it likely helped that the Maverick joined a family of ranching-related nameplates that included not only the Mustang, but the Pinto and Bronco, too. After all, the word "maverick" has its roots in the name of Samuel A. Maverick, an 1840s Texas land baron who let his cattle run loose without branding them. Now, some sources claim Mr. Maverick rebelled against society by literally refusing to brand his cattle, and the word follows from his personality. Others say it's from the uncaged, unbound spirit of Maverick's cattle themselves.

However it happened, Ford would eventually try out the "Maverick" moniker across three different market segments. That first Ford Maverick car was in production during the 1970s, a pair of badge-engineered Nissan SUVs wore the nameplate in the 1990s, and the company released the Maverick compact pickup in 2021.