The Origin Of The Ford Maverick Name Comes From A Guy Who Wouldn't Brand His Cattle
Lee Iacocca — the man behind the Mustang, the minivan, and the long-term car loan — had a new idea heading into the 1970s. As executive vice president of Ford at the time, he was pushing for an affordable small car to counter the growing presence of inexpensive imports –- which were changing the industry even before the oil crises that followed. The Maverick would be aimed directly at younger customers as well, and that gave Ford's marketing experts an idea of their own: Why not co-opt the word "maverick," meaning a kind of rugged individualist who doesn't follow the rules, and use it to get the youths into Ford's cheap new compact?
That's what happened, although it likely helped that the Maverick joined a family of ranching-related nameplates that included not only the Mustang, but the Pinto and Bronco, too. After all, the word "maverick" has its roots in the name of Samuel A. Maverick, an 1840s Texas land baron who let his cattle run loose without branding them. Now, some sources claim Mr. Maverick rebelled against society by literally refusing to brand his cattle, and the word follows from his personality. Others say it's from the uncaged, unbound spirit of Maverick's cattle themselves.
However it happened, Ford would eventually try out the "Maverick" moniker across three different market segments. That first Ford Maverick car was in production during the 1970s, a pair of badge-engineered Nissan SUVs wore the nameplate in the 1990s, and the company released the Maverick compact pickup in 2021.
A quick look at the Ford's four Mavericks
The original Ford Maverick, backed by a sporty fastback design, made its market premiere in April of 1969. It would eventually ring up 127,883 sales through the end of that calendar year, establishing itself as an especially hot choice for customers. For context, that total was over 1,000 more sales than the legendary Mustang earned during its own April-to-December introductory run in 1964. A four-door Maverick made the scene for 1971, leading to more than 2 million North American sales in total — and that's without taking into account sales of the Comet, which was Mercury's version of the car.
Yet, that wasn't enough momentum to keep the Maverick nameplate alive, and it wasn't revived until 1988. At that point, it was borrowed by Ford of Australia for a badge-engineered version of the iconic Nissan Patrol SUV– which underpins the modern Armada, meaning that the 2025 Nissan Armada is finally the Patrol we've been asking for. The Patrol-based Maverick SUV lasted through 1994, but another badge job sourced from a Nissan product was already on the market with the name. This one took a more stylish approach to the segment, as it was based on the Nissan Mistral created by the Italian automotive design house known as I.D.E.A. Also sold in Europe as the Nissan Terrano II, the second Nissan Maverick sport-utility did retain its off-road cred – until it went out of production in 1999.
The current Maverick probably needs no introduction. Owing its sales success to a diverse range of drivers, Ford's compact unibody pickup was the number-two small pickup for sales through July 2026, trailing only the Toyota Tacoma.