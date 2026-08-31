What Car Would You Buy For $5,000 Right Now?
Do you feel that? It's not 90 degrees out today. In fact, in the shade and the wind, it's barely 80. The dog days are in fact over, and the specter of winter draws ever nearer. Soon, you're going to need a winter beater. If you've already got one, you might just need something to wrench on while you huddle next to a space heater in your garage, counting the days until warm temperatures return.
Either way, today's question is for you. It goes like this: You've found a briefcase in a public park with $5,000 in cold hard cash sitting in it. You can spend all of it, but only on a car — anything you don't spend on the car is shredded, Banksy print style, to ensure you don't just get cash from the deal. With $5,000 burning y hole in your pocket and your local car scene to pick and choose from, what car would you buy?
Trying to be smart for once
There are a few truly terrible Subaru Baja Turbos in my local area for under five grand, and I do desperately want what could be the most Amber car ever created by human hands. But I've owned enough Subaru boxers to know that you want one in a good state of repair — not one that's surrounded by a rusted hunk of color-mismatched metal, and bolted to a tragically automatic transmission. So, with the wisdom of having recently turned 30, I present a more practical option: The Honda Fit.
The Fit is reliable, roomier than you'd expect, and more sporty than you could imagine. I've sat in the back seat of one while helping a friend move, I've ridden shotgun in one out on track, and I can confirm that the Fit is a fantastic buy — especially for $5,000. It's the car I'd pick, but what would you buy for five grand? Leave your answers below, and I'll collect my favorites later in the week. Bonus points if you can find an actual listing near you.