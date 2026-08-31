What Car Would You Buy For $5,000 Right Now?

Do you feel that? It's not 90 degrees out today. In fact, in the shade and the wind, it's barely 80. The dog days are in fact over, and the specter of winter draws ever nearer. Soon, you're going to need a winter beater. If you've already got one, you might just need something to wrench on while you huddle next to a space heater in your garage, counting the days until warm temperatures return.

Either way, today's question is for you. It goes like this: You've found a briefcase in a public park with $5,000 in cold hard cash sitting in it. You can spend all of it, but only on a car — anything you don't spend on the car is shredded, Banksy print style, to ensure you don't just get cash from the deal. With $5,000 burning y hole in your pocket and your local car scene to pick and choose from, what car would you buy?