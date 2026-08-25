Why Summer Temps Have Made This Popular Kids' Toy An Unexpected Hot Car Danger

Ever grab a hot steering wheel that's been baking in the sun? Now imagine if the hot steering wheel grabbed you and didn't let go. This is the sort of scenario people are dealing with as summer temperatures have made a popular kids' toy an unexpected hot car danger.

NeeDoh fidget blobs can offer sensory relief from stress or anxiety, the maker, Schylling, says on its website. But they're not designed to cope with extreme temperatures, according to the warning on the box. On a warm day under the sun, your dashboard can reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, University of Florida Health confirmed that the interior of a sun-baked car can hit 100 degrees within half an hour even on a mild, 75-degree day. Stanford University research showed that within an hour, the temperature inside a car rises an average of 40 degrees.

So it's not surprising that whatever's lying around in the interior can be damaged or become dangerous due to heat. That can include common objects you might leave behind, or that your child might leave behind, like milk-filled sippy cups and toys — such as a delightfully squishy NeeDoh fidget blob. Left to simmer in a car, NeeDoh innards can transform into little lava bombs and cause serious skin damage if the blobs burst. This has to do not only with the temperature of the material but also with its chemical makeup.